Quarkonia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444893161, 9780444596147

Quarkonia, Volume 9

1st Edition

Editors: W. Buchmüller
eBook ISBN: 9780444596147
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th April 2013
Page Count: 326
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Bound States of Heavy Quarks. 2. Potential Models. 3. Spin-dependent Forces. 4. Next-to-leading Order QCD Corrections. 5. Hadronic Transitions. 6. Quark-antiquark Interaction in Quantum Chromodynamics. 7. More Atoms with 'Hidden' Colour and Flavour.

Description

The discovery of the two families of heavy-quark-antiquark bound states, the &Ugr; and &PSgr; quarkonium spectroscopies, has played a crucial role in unravelling the nature of strong interactions. The articles collected together in this volume are concerned with the connection between quarkonia and quantum chromodynamics. They deal with potential models, spin-dependent forces, next-to-leading order QCD corrections for decay widths and energy level differences, hadronic transitions and the quark-antiquark interaction in QCD, based on perturbation theory, lattice gauge theory and QCD sum rules. Finally, a brief guide is given to the existing literature on possible new quarkonium systems which have been conjectured in connection with gluonic degrees of freedom, and with expectations for new heavy particles with colour, such as the top quark and scalar quarks.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596147

About the Editors

W. Buchmüller Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DESY, Hamburg, Germany

