Quark-Gluon Plasma: Theoretical Foundations
1st Edition
An Annotated Reprint Collection
Description
The purpose of this volume is to trace the development of the theoretical understanding of quark-gluon plasma, both in terms of the equation of state and thermal correlation functions and in terms of its manifestation in high energy nuclear collisions. Who among us has not wondered how tall a mountain is on a neutron star, what happens when matter is heated and compressed to higher and higher densities, what happens when an object falls into a black hole, or what happened eons ago in the early universe? The study of quark-gluon plasma is related in one way or another to these and other thought provoking questions. Oftentimes the most eloquent exposition is given in the original papers. To this end a selection is made of what are the most important pioneering papers in this field. The early 1950s was an era when high energy multiparticle production in cosmic ray interactions attracted the attention of some of the brightest minds in physics, and so it should be no surprise that the first reprinted papers deal with the introduction of statistical models of particle production. The quark model arose in the 1960s, while QCD as such was recognized as the theory of the strong interactions in the 1970's. The behavior of matter at high temperatures and supranuclear densities became of wide interest in the nuclear and particle physics communities starting in the 1970s, which is when the concept of quark-gluon plasma became established. The history of the field has been traced up to the early 1990s. There are three reasons for stopping at that point in time. First, most of the key theoretical concepts and formalisms arose before 1993, although many of them continue to be developed today and hopefully well into the future. Second, papers written after 1992 are much more readily available than those writen before due to the advent of the World Wide Web and its electronic preprint databases and journals. Finally, in making this collection of reprints available as hardcopy one is limited in the number of pages, and some papers in the present selection should have been deleted in order to make room for post-1993 papers. For the same reason the subject focus must of necessity be limited, which means that in this reprint collection two wide subject areas are not addressed: the behavior of nuclear matter under extreme conditions is not reported, nor is quark matter in neutron stars. The broad categories into which the material has been placed, reflect the diverse studies of quark-gluon plasma and its manifestation. They are: phase-space models of particle production, perturbative QCD plasma, lattice gauge theory, fluid dynamics and flow, strangeness, heavy flavor (charm), electromagnetic signals, parton cascade and minijets, parton energy loss and jet quenching, Hanbury Brown--Twiss (HBT) interferometry, disoriented chiral condensates, phase transition dynamics and cosmology, and color superconductivity. Each chapter is prefaced by an introduction, which contains a list of significant papers which is more complete than the reprinted papers, though by no means exhaustive. It also contains citations to most relevant papers published up to the date of completion of this volume (fall 2002). It is hoped that the short reviews will help bring the reader up to date on the latest developments. The selection of papers cited in each chapter, and in particular the ones selected for reprinting, is solely the responsibility of the Editors. It is based on their best judgement and experience in this field dating back to the mid-1970s. In order to be reprinted a paper must have been pioneering in the sense of originality and impact on the field. Generally they have been cited over a hundred times by other papers published in refereed journals. The final selection was reviewed and discussed among the Editors repeatedly. Just because a paper is not included does not mean they do not know of it or do not have a high regard for it. All of the papers cited or reprinted are original research contributions. There are three other types of publications listed. The first is a compilation of books. The second is a list of reviews, many of which contain a significant amount of original material. The third is a list of the proceedings of the series of Quark Matter meetings, the primary series of international conferences in this field that is attended by both theorists and experimentalists.
Table of Contents
Contents
Introduction
- Phase Space Model of Particle Production
High energy nuclear events, E. Fermi, Prog. Theor. Phys. (1950)
On multiparticle production in a single interaction process, I. Pomeranchuk, Proceedings of USSR Academy of Sciences (1951)
Statistical thermodynamics of strong interactions at high energies, R. Hagedorn, Suppl. Nuovo Cimento (1965)
On the hadronic mass spectrum, R. Hagedorn, Nuovo Cimento (1967)
Strange anti-baryons from quark-gluon plasma, J. Rafelski, Phys. Lett. B (1991)
- Perturbative QCD Plasma
Superdense matter: neutrons or asymptotically free quarks?, J.C. Collins and M.J. Perry, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1975)
Fermions and gauge vector mesons at finite temperature and density. III. The ground-state energy of a relativistic quark gas, B.A. Freedman and L.D. McLerran, Phys. Rev. D (1977)
Theory of hadron plasma, É.V. Shuryak, Zh. Eksp. Teor. Fiz. (1978) [Sov. Phys. JETP (1978)]
Quantum chromodynamics at high temperature, J.I. Kapusta, Nucl. Phys. B (1979)
Infrared problem in the thermodynamics of the Yang-Mills gas, A.D. Linde, Phys. Lett. B (1980)
Covariant calculations at finite temperature: the relativistic plasma, H.A. Weldon, Phys. Rev. D (1982)
Spectrum of elementary Fermi excitations in quark-gluon plasma, V.V. Klimov, Yad. Fiz. (1981) [Sov. J. Nucl. Phys. (1981)]
Soft amplitudes in hot gauge theories: a general analysis, E. Braaten and R.D. Pisarski, Nucl. Phys. B (1990)
- Lattice Gauge Theory
Lattice models of quark confinement at high temperature, L. Susskind, Phys. Rev. D (1979)
Quark liberation at high temperature: a Monte Carlo study of SU(2) gauge theory, L.D. McLerran and B. Svetitsky, Phys. Rev. D (1981)
Monte Carlo study of SU(2) gauge theory at finite temperature, J. Kuti, J. Polónyi and K. Szlachányi, Phys. Lett. B (1981)
The order of the deconfinement transition in SU(3) Yang-Mills theory, T. Çelik, J. Engels and H. Satz, Phys. Lett. B (1983)
On the existence of a phase transition for QCD with three light quarks, F.R. Brown, F.P. Butler, H. Chen, N.H. Christ, Z.-H. Dong, W. Schaffer, L.I. Unger, and A. Vaccarino, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1990)
Remarks on the chiral phase transition in chromodynamics, R.D. Pisarski and F. Wilczek, Phys. Rev. D (1984)
- Fluid Dynamics and Flow
On multiple production of particles during collisions of fast particles, L.D. Landau, Izv. Akad. Nauk SSSR, Physics Series (1953); in English: L. D. Landau, Collected Papers of L.D. Landau, edited by D. Ter Haar, Pergamon, Oxford (1965)
Highly relativistic nucleus-nucleus collisions: The central rapidity Region, J.D. Bjorken, Phys. Rev. D (1983)
Hydrodynamics of ultra-relativistic heavy ion collisions, G. Baym, B.L. Friman, J.-P. Blaizot, M. Soyeur and W. Czyz, Nucl. Phys. A (1983)
Single particle distribution in the hydrodynamic and statistical thermodynamic models of multiparticle production, F. Cooper and G. Frye, Phys. Rev. (1974)
Evidence for a blast wave from compressed nuclear matter, P.J. Siemens and J.O. Rasmussen, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1979)
Transverse momentum analysis of collective motion in relativistic nuclear collisions, P. Danielewicz and G. Odyniec, Phys. Lett. B (1985)
Anisotropy as a signature of transverse collective flow, J.-Y. Ollitrault, Phys. Rev. D (1992)
- Strangeness
Strangeness production in the quark-gluon plasma, J. Rafelski and B. Müller, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1982) [Erratum (1986)]
Quarkochemistry in relativistic heavy-ion collisions, T.S. Biró and J. Zimányi, Phys. Lett. B (1982)
How much strangeness production is there in ultrarelativistic nucleus-nucleus collisions?, J. Kapusta and A. Mekjian, Phys. Rev. D (1986)
Time evolution of strange-particle densities in hot hadronic matter, P. Koch and J. Rafelski, Nucl. Phys. A (1985)
Separation of strangeness from antistrangeness in the phase transition from quark to hadron matter: possible formation of strange quark matter in heavy-ion collisions, C. Greiner, P. Koch and H. Stöcker, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1987)
- Charm
J/&psgr; suppression by quark-gluon plasma formation, T. Matsui and H. Satz, Phys. Lett. B (1986)
Color screening and deconfinement for bound states of heavy quarks, F. Karsch, M.T. Mehr and H. Satz, Z. Phys. C (1988)
- Electromagnetic Signals
Direct production of photons and dileptons in thermodynamical models of multiple hadron production, E.L. Feinberg, Nuovo Cim. A (1976)
Quark-gluon plasma and the production of leptons, photons and psions in hadron collisions, É.V. Shuryak, Yad. Fiz. (1978) [Sov. J. Nucl. Phys. (1978)]
Muon pair production in very high energy nucleus-nucleus collisions K. Kajantie and H.I. Miettinen, Z. Phys. C (1982)
Direct lepton production in high-energy collisions of nuclei, G. Domokos Phys. Rev. D (1983)
Dilepton emission and the QCD phase transition in ultrarelativistic nuclear collisions, K. Kajantie, J. Kapusta, L. McLerran and A. Mekjian, Phys. Rev. D (1986)
High-energy photons from quark-gluon plasma versus hot hadronic gas, J. Kapusta, P. Lichard and D. Seibert, Phys. Rev. D (1991) [Erratum (1993)]
- Quark-Gluon Plasma Formation
Minijet production in high-energy nucleus-nucleus collisions, K. Kajantie, P.V. Landshoff and J. Lindfors, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1987)
The early stage of ultra-relativistic heavy ion collisions, J.-P. Blaizot and A.H. Mueller, Nucl. Phys. B (1987)
Quark and gluon production in high-energy nucleus-nucleus collisions, K.J. Eskola, K. Kajantie and J. Lindfors, Nucl. Phys. B (1989)
HIJING: A Monte Carlo model for multiple jet production in pp, pA and AA collisions, X.-N. Wang and M. Gyulassy, Phys. Rev. D (1991)
Dynamics of parton cascades in highly relativistic nuclear collisions, K. Geiger and B. Müller, Nucl. Phys. B (1992)
Kinetic theory for plasmas with non-abelian interactions, U. Heinz, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1983)
- Parton Energy Loss
Jets as a probe of quark-gluon plasmas, D.A. Appel, Phys. Rev. D (1986)
Jets in expanding quark-gluon plasmas, J.-P. Blaizot and L.D. McLerran, Phys. Rev. D (1986)
Gluon shadowing and jet quenching in A+A collisions at √s = 200A GeV, X.-N. Wang and M. Gyulassy, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1992)
- Density Interferometry
Influence of Bose-Einstein statistics on the antiproton-proton annihilation process, G. Goldhaber, S. Goldhaber, W. Lee and A. Pais, Phys. Rev. (1960)
Like particle correlations as a tool to study the multiple production Mechanism, G.I. Kopylov, Phys. Lett. B (1974)
Pion interferometry of nuclear collisions. I. Theory, M. Gyulassy, S.K. Kauffmann and L.W. Wilson, Phys. Rev. C (1979)
Proton pictures of high-energy nuclear collisions, S.E. Koonin, Phys. Lett. B (1977)
Pion interferometry for exploding sources, S. Pratt, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1984)
Pion interferometry of quark-gluon plasma, S. Pratt, Phys. Rev. D (1986)
- Disoriented Chiral Condensate
Classical states of the chiral field and nuclear collisions at very high Energy, A.A. Anselm, Phys. Lett. B (1989)
Soft-pion emission in high-energy heavy-ion collisions, J.-P. Blaizot and A. Krzywicki, Phys. Rev. D (1992)
Static and dynamic critical phenomena at a second order QCD phase Transition, K. Rajagopal and F. Wilczek, Nucl. Phys. B (1993)
- Phase Transition Dynamics and Cosmology
Cosmic separation of phases, E. Witten, Phys. Rev. D (1984)
Big bang nucleosynthesis and the quark-hadron transition, H. Kurki-Suonio, R.A. Matzner, K.A. Olive and D.N. Schramm, Astrophys. J. (1990)
Bubble growth and droplet decay in the quark-hadron phase transition in the early Universe, K. Kajantie and H. Kurki-Suonio, Phys. Rev. D (1986)
Dynamics of the QCD phase transition, L.P. Csernai and J.I. Kapusta, Phys. Rev. Lett. (1992)
- Color Superconductivity
Superconducting quark matter, B.C. Barrois, Nucl. Phys. B (1977)
Superconductivity in quark matter, D. Bailin and A. Love, Nucl. Phys. B (1982)
Author index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 836
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 25th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080575056
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511102
About the Author
J. Kapusta
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, School of Physics and Astronomy, Minneapolis, MN, USA
B. Müller
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, Department of Physics, Durham, NC, USA
J. Rafelski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Department of Physics, Tucson, AZ, USA