Yshai Avishai is an Emeritus professor of Physics and a member of Ilse Katz Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology at the Ben-Gurion University, Beer-Sheva, Israel. He also holds an M.A degree in Economics. After earning his Ph.D in Physics at the Weizmann institute in Rehovot, professor Avishai has been a post doctoral research associate at Argonne National Laboratory and since then he has been affiliated with the Institute de Physique Nucleaire in Lyon, the theoretical physics department and the department of condensed matter physics at Saclay, the University of Strasbourg, The University of Paris Sud at Orsay, the University of Tokyo, the University of Hokkaido, the NTT basic research laboratories and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a fellow of the American Physical Society and contemporary Member of the Editorial Board of Physical Review Letters (Condensed matter physics). Dr. Avishai’s past research interests concentrated on the few-body problem and scattering theory in Nuclear Physics, but since 1990 they are mainly focused on theoretical condensed matter physics. These include mesoscopic systems, Anderson localization, the quantum Hall effect, quantum percolation, strongly interacting electrons and the Kondo effect and published about two hundred twenty scientific publications in these fields. Professor Avishai is the Editor of the book “Recent Progress in Many-Body Theories", (Plenum, New York, 1990), and a coauthor of two other books “Dynamical Symmetries for Nanostructures" by Konstantin Kikoin, Mikhail Kiselev and Yshai Avishai (Springer 2012) and the present book, Y. B. Band and Y. Avishai, "Quantum Mechanics, with Applications to Nanotechnology and Information Science", (Elsevier, 2013). For additional information see Dr. Avishai's web page, http://www.bgu.ac.il/~yshai