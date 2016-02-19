Quantum Detection and Estimation Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123400505, 9780080956329

Quantum Detection and Estimation Theory, Volume 123

1st Edition

Editors: Helstrom
eBook ISBN: 9780080956329
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
73.57
62.53
91.95
78.16
103.00
87.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956329

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.