Quantum Control and Measurement

This book presents the latest results in the most fundamental field of quantum state preparation and control. At this unique conference researchers, both from the academic and industrial world, presented their work. A variety of crucial experiments under controlled, novel conditions, and theoretical checks from novel points of view are reported. Highlighted are new schemes for quantum interference, single particle behaviour, gravitational waves, electron holography and semiconductor microlasers. Containing all the recent results available in the field, this volume points the direction for further experimental and theoretical work in the foundations of physics.