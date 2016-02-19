Quantum Control and Measurement
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Theory of Measurement: Papers by: H.J. Bernstein, M.-C. Combourieu, H. Ezawa, D.M. Greenberger, R.B. Griffiths, R. Haag, M.A. Horne, A. Shimony, A. Zeilinger, M. Zukowski. Quantum Mechanics vs Measurement: Papers by: Y. Aharonov, J.D. Franson, R. Fukuda, H. Hamdy, H. Kleinpoppen, M.B. Mensky, Y. Murayama, S. Takagi, L. Vaidman, J.- P. Vigier, N. Yamada. Quantum Optics and Quantum Control: Papers by: G. Björk, N. Eguchi, H. Heitman, T. Hirano, R.J. Horowicz, A. Imamoglu, S. Inoue, A. Karlsson, H.J. Kimble, M. Kitagawa, M. Koashi, K. Kono, S. Kuboto, Y. Lee, S. Machida, F.M. Matinaga, M. Matsuoka, W.-T. Ni, H. Ohzu, M. Oka, M. Ueda, H. Walther, Y. Yamamoto, Y. Yamanishi. Quantum Nondemolition Measurement: Papers by: S.R. Friberg, K. Fukita, H. Hori, A. Imamoglu, S. Machida, M. Ohtsu, A. Shimizu, Y. Yamomoto. Gravitiational Waves: Papers by: A. Araya, V.B. Braginsky, M. Fujimoto, K. Kawabe, F.Ya. Khalili, N. Kondo, N. Mio, S. Moriwaki, M. Ohashi, T. Sato, M. Shiratsuchi, K. Tsubono, S.P. Vyatchanin. Neutron/Electron/Atom Interferometry: Papers by: N. Achiwa, T. Akiyoshi, T. Ebisawa, H. Funahashi, G. Hasselbach, T. Kawai, T. Kawasaki, A.G. Klein, H.J. Kreuzer, J.Q. Liang, H. Lichte, T. Miyake, K. Nakamura, G. Pozzi, H. Rauch, F. Shimizu, K. Shimizu, Y.O. Takahara, H. Takuma, S. Tasaki, A. Tonomura, M. Utsuro, A. Wierzbicki, S. Yamamoto. Fundamental Problems: K. Nakamura. Closing Address: K. Shimoda, C.N. Yang. List of participants. Author index.
Description
This book presents the latest results in the most fundamental field of quantum state preparation and control. At this unique conference researchers, both from the academic and industrial world, presented their work. A variety of crucial experiments under controlled, novel conditions, and theoretical checks from novel points of view are reported. Highlighted are new schemes for quantum interference, single particle behaviour, gravitational waves, electron holography and semiconductor microlasers. Containing all the recent results available in the field, this volume points the direction for further experimental and theoretical work in the foundations of physics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1993
- Published:
- 4th June 1993
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599155
About the Editors
H. Ezawa Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Gakushuin University, Tokyo, Japan
Y. Murayama Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hitachi Ltd., Saitama, Japan