Quantum Control and Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444895615, 9780444599155

Quantum Control and Measurement

1st Edition

Editors: H. Ezawa Y. Murayama
eBook ISBN: 9780444599155
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 4th June 1993
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Theory of Measurement: Papers by: H.J. Bernstein, M.-C. Combourieu, H. Ezawa, D.M. Greenberger, R.B. Griffiths, R. Haag, M.A. Horne, A. Shimony, A. Zeilinger, M. Zukowski. Quantum Mechanics vs Measurement: Papers by: Y. Aharonov, J.D. Franson, R. Fukuda, H. Hamdy, H. Kleinpoppen, M.B. Mensky, Y. Murayama, S. Takagi, L. Vaidman, J.- P. Vigier, N. Yamada. Quantum Optics and Quantum Control: Papers by: G. Björk, N. Eguchi, H. Heitman, T. Hirano, R.J. Horowicz, A. Imamoglu, S. Inoue, A. Karlsson, H.J. Kimble, M. Kitagawa, M. Koashi, K. Kono, S. Kuboto, Y. Lee, S. Machida, F.M. Matinaga, M. Matsuoka, W.-T. Ni, H. Ohzu, M. Oka, M. Ueda, H. Walther, Y. Yamamoto, Y. Yamanishi. Quantum Nondemolition Measurement: Papers by: S.R. Friberg, K. Fukita, H. Hori, A. Imamoglu, S. Machida, M. Ohtsu, A. Shimizu, Y. Yamomoto. Gravitiational Waves: Papers by: A. Araya, V.B. Braginsky, M. Fujimoto, K. Kawabe, F.Ya. Khalili, N. Kondo, N. Mio, S. Moriwaki, M. Ohashi, T. Sato, M. Shiratsuchi, K. Tsubono, S.P. Vyatchanin. Neutron/Electron/Atom Interferometry: Papers by: N. Achiwa, T. Akiyoshi, T. Ebisawa, H. Funahashi, G. Hasselbach, T. Kawai, T. Kawasaki, A.G. Klein, H.J. Kreuzer, J.Q. Liang, H. Lichte, T. Miyake, K. Nakamura, G. Pozzi, H. Rauch, F. Shimizu, K. Shimizu, Y.O. Takahara, H. Takuma, S. Tasaki, A. Tonomura, M. Utsuro, A. Wierzbicki, S. Yamamoto. Fundamental Problems: K. Nakamura. Closing Address: K. Shimoda, C.N. Yang. List of participants. Author index.

Description

This book presents the latest results in the most fundamental field of quantum state preparation and control. At this unique conference researchers, both from the academic and industrial world, presented their work. A variety of crucial experiments under controlled, novel conditions, and theoretical checks from novel points of view are reported. Highlighted are new schemes for quantum interference, single particle behaviour, gravitational waves, electron holography and semiconductor microlasers. Containing all the recent results available in the field, this volume points the direction for further experimental and theoretical work in the foundations of physics.

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444599155

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Ezawa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Gakushuin University, Tokyo, Japan

Y. Murayama Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hitachi Ltd., Saitama, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.