Quantitative Sociology - 1st Edition

Quantitative Sociology

1st Edition

International Perspectives on Mathematical and Statistical Modeling

Editors: H.M. Blalock
eBook ISBN: 9781483288185
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 655
Description

Quantitative Sociology: International Perspective on Mathematical and Statistical Modeling presents diverse mathematical modeling procedures involving different strategies for understanding sociology. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 22 chapters that also describe meta-mathematical models suggesting general ways of conceptualizing or expressing phenomena in mathematical or logical languages.

Part I deals with the diachronic process analysis, causation of conditional probabilities, and graph-theoretical formulations. Part II highlights the different fields of applied statistics, including experimental designs, survey sampling and panel designs, multivariate analysis, econometrics, multiple classification analysis, and other approaches to data analysis and measurement. This part also treats the elimination of distortions or artifacts of various kinds, such as sampling errors or biases stemming from faulty designs, measurement errors, or incorrectly specified equations. Part III explores other mathematical models for a deductive or semideductive system containing axioms, definitions, and theorems that may then be examined both in terms of internal consistency using mathematical reasoning and their ability to explain real-world phenomena.

This book is of value to sociologists, applied and statistical mathematicians, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface to English Language Edition

Acknowledgments

Part I: Causal Analysis, Structure, and Change

1. Diachronic Correlation, Process Analysis and Causal Analysis

2. A Probabilistic Analysis of Causality

3. Causal Interpretations of Statistical Relationships in Social Research

4. On a General Scheme of Causal Analysis

5. Informational Measures of Causal Influence

6. The Structure of Multidimensional Random Variables and Its Utilization in Social Research

7. Structural Parameters of Graphs: A Theoretical Investigation

8. On the Theory of Social Dependence

Part II: Design, Measurement, and Classification

9. Representation, Randomization, and Control

10. Some Linear Models for Two-Wave, Two-Variable Panel Analysis, with One-Way Causation and Measurement Error

11. Path Models with Latent Variables: The NIPALS Approach

12. Indirect Measurement in Social Science: Some Nonadditive Models

13. The Role of Entropy Nominal Classification

14. Pattern Recognition Methods in Sociological Research

15. On the Problem of Reconciling Partitions

16. Theoretical Considerations and Simulation Models Related to the Method of Sonquist and Morgan

Part III: Social Models: Some Applications

17. Comparative Statics in Sociology: Including a Mathematical Theory of Growth and Differentiation in Organizations

18. A Model for the Analysis of Mobility Tables

19. Systems of Social Exchange

20. The Conceptual Representation of Choice Behavior and Social Interaction

21. Reproductive Value: With Applications to Migration, Contraception, and Zero Population Growth

22. Toward a Simulation of Urban Sprawl

H.M. Blalock

