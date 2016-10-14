Quantitative Methods in Reservoir Engineering, Second Edition, brings together the critical aspects of the industry to create more accurate models and better financial forecasts for oil and gas assets. Updated to cover more practical applications related to intelligent infill drilling, optimized well pattern arrangement, water flooding with modern wells, and multiphase flow, this new edition helps reservoir engineers better lay the mathematical foundations for analytical or semi-analytical methods in today’s more difficult reservoir engineering applications.

Authored by a worldwide expert on computational flow modeling, this reference integrates current mathematical methods to aid in understanding more complex well systems and ultimately guides the engineer to choose the most profitable well path. The book delivers a valuable tool that will keep reservoir engineers up-to-speed in this fast-paced sector of the oil and gas market.