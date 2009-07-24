Quantitative Ecology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126278651, 9780080925646

Quantitative Ecology

2nd Edition

Measurement, Models and Scaling

Authors: David Schneider
eBook ISBN: 9780080925646
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126278651
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th July 2009
Page Count: 432
Description

A follow-up to the highly successful first edition, this book reviews the manifold ways that scale influences the interpretation of ecological variation. As scale, magnitude, quantity, and measurement occupy an expanding role in ecology, this 2e will be an indispensable addition to individual and institutional libraries. In providing a context for resolution of ecological problems, ecologists will appreciate the significance of scale and magnitude addressed in this book. Written for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty researchers, this book synthesizes a burgeoning literature on the influences of scale.

Key Features

  • Expanded by numerous explanatory figures and wide coverage of material
  • Topic is of crucial importance to ecologists
  • The most thorough, complete coverage available on quantitative ecology in the market

Readership

Faculty, researchers and professional ecologists, graduate students and advanced undergraduates, anyone with professional interest in wildlife management, fishery sciences, forestry, conservation biology, resource ecology, and evolutionary biology

Table of Contents

  1. Quantitative Reasoning in Ecology
    2. Scale in Ecology
    3. Measured Quantities
    4. Units and Dimensions
    5. Rescaling Quantities
    6. Dimensions
    7. The Geography and Chronology of Quantities
    8. Quantities Derived from Sequential Measurements
    9. Ensemble Quantities: Weighted Sums
    10. Ensemble Quantities: Variability
    11. The Scope of Quantities
    12. The Scope of Research Programs
    13. Equations
    14. Coordinating Equations: Derivatives
    15. Equations and Uncertainty
    16. Power Laws and Scaling Theory

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925646
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126278651

About the Author

David Schneider

Affiliations and Expertise

Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John's, Canada

Reviews

"Quantitative Ecology is a worthwhile addition to the reference shelf, and will particularly speak to those coming from physical to environmental sciences. The author assumes very little prior knowledge of science or mathematics and introduces a wide range of terminology and notation using clear language and simple formulas. The text teaches students that com- plex environmental questions (e.g., global warming) are best approached using multiscale analysis. Students are walked through techniques for analyzing and ag- gregating data at a variety of scales and are encouraged to select appropriate ratio-scale units for such analyses. Students are also encouraged to think through the suitability of statistical techniques for a particular set of measurements, paying attention to the type of measurement, physical context, and dimension." --Quarterly Review of Biology, Volume 87

Ratings and Reviews

