Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455730582, 9781455730599

Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy

1st Edition

SPM Applications for Nanometrology

Authors: Petr Klapetek
eBook ISBN: 9781455730599
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455730582
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 19th November 2012
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. Motivation

1.1 Why “Quantitative” Scanning Probe Microscopy?

1.2 What is Scanning Probe Microscopy?

1.3 Basic Metrology Concepts

1.4 Scanning Probe Microscopy and Quantitative Measurements

References

Chapter 2. Instrumentation Principles

2.1 Few Components for the Price of a House?

2.2 Novel Approaches

References

Chapter 3. Data Models

3.1 From Analog to Digital

3.2 Data Acquisition Basics

3.3 Image Sampling

3.4 Data Storage

3.5 Mechanical and Thermal Drifts

3.6 Noise

3.7 Try it Yourself

3.8 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 4. Basic Data Processing

4.1 A Daily Bread?

4.2 Data Visualization

4.3 Local Data Manipulation

4.4 Global Data Manipulation

4.5 Multiple Channel Operations

4.6 Scripting

4.7 Data Generation

4.8 Other Freely Available Data Processing Software

4.9 Try it Yourself

4.10 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 5. Dimensional Measurements

5.1 The Easiest Measurement?

5.2 Atomic Force Microscopy Principles

5.3 Atomic Force Microscopy Dimensional Data Measurement and Evaluation

5.4 Atomic Force Microscopy and Quantitative Dimensional Metrology

5.5 Try it Yourself

5.6 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 6. Force and Mechanical Properties

6.1 What About Forces in Force Microscopy?

6.2 Forces and Force-Distance Curves

6.3 Force Interaction Modeling

6.4 Quantitative Force Measurements

6.5 Local Mechanical and Material Properties Mapping

6.6 Try it Yourself

6.7 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 7. Friction and Lateral Forces

7.1 What Opposes the Tip Motion?

7.2 Forces

7.3 Friction Force Modeling

7.4 Quantitative Friction Force Measurements

7.5 Special Modes

7.6 Try it Yourself

7.7 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 8. Electrostatic Fields

8.1 What is Above the Sample? See the Invisible!

8.2 Basic Relations

8.3 Modeling

8.6 Try it Yourself

8.7 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 9. Magnetic Fields

9.1 Magnetic Fields Measurements

9.6 Try it Yourself

9.7 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 10. Local Current Measurements

10.1 Where it All Started

10.2 Tip-Sample Junction Models

10.3 Scanning Tunneling Microscopy and Related Methods

10.4 Conductive Atomic Force Microscopy

10.5 Try it Yourself

10.6 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 11. Thermal Measurements

11.1 Really a Hot Topic?

11.2 Nano- and Microscale Heat Flow

11.3 Instrumentation

11.4 Data Interpretation

11.5 Try it Yourself

11.6 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 12. Optical Measurements

12.1 Have a Look at Nanoscale

12.2 Fundamental Phenomena

12.3 Basic Techniques

12.4 Numerical Analysis

12.5 Quantitative Measurements

12.7 Tips and Tricks

References

Chapter 13. Sample Data Files

13.1 Morphology, Tip-Sample Artifacts, etc.

13.2 Mechanical Properties

13.3 Electric and Magnetic Properties

13.4 Thermal Properties

13.5 Optical Properties

Chapter 14. Numerical Modeling Techniques

14.1 Density Functional Theory

14.2 Classical Molecular Dynamics

14.3 Dislocation Dynamics

14.4 Finite Difference Method

14.5 Finite Element Method

14.6 Finite Difference in Time Domain method

References

Index

Description

Accurate measurement at the nano-scale – nanometrology – is a critical tool for advanced nanotechnology applications, where exact quantities and engineering precision are beyond the capabilities of traditional measuring techniques and instruments. Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) builds up a picture of a specimen by scanning with a physical probe; unrestrained by the wavelength of light or electrons, the resolution obtainable with this technique can resolve atoms. SPM instruments include the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) and Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM).

Despite tremendous advances in Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) over the last twenty years, its potential as a quantitative measurement tool have not been fully realized, due to challenges such as the complexity of tip/sample interaction. In this book, Petr Klapetek uses the latest research to unlock SPM as a toolkit for nanometrology in fields as diverse as nanotechnology, surface physics, materials engineering, thin film optics, and life sciences. Klapetek's considerable experience of Quantitive Data Processing, using software tools, enables him to not only explain the microscopy techniques, but also to demystify the analysis and interpretation of the data collected.

In addition to the essential principles and theory of SPM metrology, Klapetek provides readers with a number of worked examples to demonstrate typical ways of solving problems in SPM analysis. Source data for the examples as well as most of the described open source software tools are available on a companion website.

Key Features

  • Unlocks the use of Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) for nanometrology applications in engineering, physics, life science and earth science settings.

  • Provides practical guidance regarding areas of difficulty such as tip/sample interaction and calibration – making metrology applications achievable.

  • Gives guidance on data collection and interpretation, including the use of software-based modeling (using applications that are mostly freely available).

Readership

Industrial and academic engineers and scientists working in nanotechnology, surface physics, materials engineering, thin film optics, life sciences, etc; SPM users and technicians; engineers and scientists utilizing SPM data

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2013
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781455730599
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455730582

About the Authors

Petr Klapetek Author

Petr Klapetek is Head, Department of Nanometrology at the Czech Metrology Institute, Czech Republic. His research focuses on the metrology scanning probe microscope (SPM) construction, a key standard for nanometrology.He also participates in the Gwyddion project, focused on the creation of multiplatform open-source software for scanning probe microscopy (SPM) data analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Czech Metrology Institute

