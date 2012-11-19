Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy
1st Edition
SPM Applications for Nanometrology
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Motivation
1.1 Why “Quantitative” Scanning Probe Microscopy?
1.2 What is Scanning Probe Microscopy?
1.3 Basic Metrology Concepts
1.4 Scanning Probe Microscopy and Quantitative Measurements
References
Chapter 2. Instrumentation Principles
2.1 Few Components for the Price of a House?
2.2 Novel Approaches
References
Chapter 3. Data Models
3.1 From Analog to Digital
3.2 Data Acquisition Basics
3.3 Image Sampling
3.4 Data Storage
3.5 Mechanical and Thermal Drifts
3.6 Noise
3.7 Try it Yourself
3.8 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 4. Basic Data Processing
4.1 A Daily Bread?
4.2 Data Visualization
4.3 Local Data Manipulation
4.4 Global Data Manipulation
4.5 Multiple Channel Operations
4.6 Scripting
4.7 Data Generation
4.8 Other Freely Available Data Processing Software
4.9 Try it Yourself
4.10 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 5. Dimensional Measurements
5.1 The Easiest Measurement?
5.2 Atomic Force Microscopy Principles
5.3 Atomic Force Microscopy Dimensional Data Measurement and Evaluation
5.4 Atomic Force Microscopy and Quantitative Dimensional Metrology
5.5 Try it Yourself
5.6 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 6. Force and Mechanical Properties
6.1 What About Forces in Force Microscopy?
6.2 Forces and Force-Distance Curves
6.3 Force Interaction Modeling
6.4 Quantitative Force Measurements
6.5 Local Mechanical and Material Properties Mapping
6.6 Try it Yourself
6.7 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 7. Friction and Lateral Forces
7.1 What Opposes the Tip Motion?
7.2 Forces
7.3 Friction Force Modeling
7.4 Quantitative Friction Force Measurements
7.5 Special Modes
7.6 Try it Yourself
7.7 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 8. Electrostatic Fields
8.1 What is Above the Sample? See the Invisible!
8.2 Basic Relations
8.3 Modeling
8.6 Try it Yourself
8.7 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 9. Magnetic Fields
9.1 Magnetic Fields Measurements
9.6 Try it Yourself
9.7 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 10. Local Current Measurements
10.1 Where it All Started
10.2 Tip-Sample Junction Models
10.3 Scanning Tunneling Microscopy and Related Methods
10.4 Conductive Atomic Force Microscopy
10.5 Try it Yourself
10.6 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 11. Thermal Measurements
11.1 Really a Hot Topic?
11.2 Nano- and Microscale Heat Flow
11.3 Instrumentation
11.4 Data Interpretation
11.5 Try it Yourself
11.6 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 12. Optical Measurements
12.1 Have a Look at Nanoscale
12.2 Fundamental Phenomena
12.3 Basic Techniques
12.4 Numerical Analysis
12.5 Quantitative Measurements
12.7 Tips and Tricks
References
Chapter 13. Sample Data Files
13.1 Morphology, Tip-Sample Artifacts, etc.
13.2 Mechanical Properties
13.3 Electric and Magnetic Properties
13.4 Thermal Properties
13.5 Optical Properties
Chapter 14. Numerical Modeling Techniques
14.1 Density Functional Theory
14.2 Classical Molecular Dynamics
14.3 Dislocation Dynamics
14.4 Finite Difference Method
14.5 Finite Element Method
14.6 Finite Difference in Time Domain method
References
Index
Description
Accurate measurement at the nano-scale – nanometrology – is a critical tool for advanced nanotechnology applications, where exact quantities and engineering precision are beyond the capabilities of traditional measuring techniques and instruments. Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) builds up a picture of a specimen by scanning with a physical probe; unrestrained by the wavelength of light or electrons, the resolution obtainable with this technique can resolve atoms. SPM instruments include the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) and Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM).
Despite tremendous advances in Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) over the last twenty years, its potential as a quantitative measurement tool have not been fully realized, due to challenges such as the complexity of tip/sample interaction. In this book, Petr Klapetek uses the latest research to unlock SPM as a toolkit for nanometrology in fields as diverse as nanotechnology, surface physics, materials engineering, thin film optics, and life sciences. Klapetek's considerable experience of Quantitive Data Processing, using software tools, enables him to not only explain the microscopy techniques, but also to demystify the analysis and interpretation of the data collected.
In addition to the essential principles and theory of SPM metrology, Klapetek provides readers with a number of worked examples to demonstrate typical ways of solving problems in SPM analysis. Source data for the examples as well as most of the described open source software tools are available on a companion website.
Key Features
- Unlocks the use of Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) for nanometrology applications in engineering, physics, life science and earth science settings.
- Provides practical guidance regarding areas of difficulty such as tip/sample interaction and calibration – making metrology applications achievable.
- Gives guidance on data collection and interpretation, including the use of software-based modeling (using applications that are mostly freely available).
Readership
Industrial and academic engineers and scientists working in nanotechnology, surface physics, materials engineering, thin film optics, life sciences, etc; SPM users and technicians; engineers and scientists utilizing SPM data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 19th November 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455730599
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455730582
About the Authors
Petr Klapetek Author
Petr Klapetek is Head, Department of Nanometrology at the Czech Metrology Institute, Czech Republic. His research focuses on the metrology scanning probe microscope (SPM) construction, a key standard for nanometrology.He also participates in the Gwyddion project, focused on the creation of multiplatform open-source software for scanning probe microscopy (SPM) data analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Czech Metrology Institute