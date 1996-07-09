Quantification of Brain Function Using PET

Tracer Selection: M.R. Kilbourn,<$> In Vivo-In Vitro<$> Correlations: An Example from Vesicular Monoamine Transporters. W.D. Brown, O.T. DeJesus, S.E. Shelton, H. Uno, D. Houser, R.J. Nickles, S.J. Swerdloff, A. Roberts, E. Baker, and J.E. Holden,<$> The Noncatechol Tracer 6-flouro-m-tyrosine: Extrastriatal Distribution of Dopaminergic Function. R. Myers, S.P. Hume, S. Ashworth, A.A. Lammertsma, P.M. Bloomfield, S. Rajeswaran, and T. Jones,<$> Quantification of Dopamine Receptors and Transporter in Rat Striatum Using a Small Animal PET Scanner. W.-D. Heiss, K. Wienhard, R. Graf, J. Lottgen, U. Pietrzyk, and R. Wagner, <$>Applicability of Experimental PET in Animal Models for the Interpretation of Incidental Findings in Human Stroke. A. Malizia, G. Forse, R.N. Gunn, A. Haida, L. Schnorr, S. Rajeswaran, K. Poole, D. Nutt, and T. Jones,<$> The MOC Counter--A Pharmacological Tool for the in Vivo<$> Measurement of Ligand Occupancy Indices in the Human Brain. A. Biegon, C. Mathis, and W. Jagust,<$> Autoradiography As a Tool for PET/SPECT Tracer Selection and Assessment. S. Osman, J.A. McCarron, S.P. Hume, S. Ashworth, V.W. Pike, S.K. Luthra, A.A. Lammertsma, C. Bench, P. Grasby, I.A. Cliffe, and A.Fletcher, <$>Radioactive Metabolites of the 5-HT1A<$> Receptor Radioligand, [O-methyl<$>-<+>11<$>C]WAY-100635, in Humans. D.F. Smith, R. Glaser, A. Gee, and A. Gjedde,<$> <+>11<$>C-Nefopam as a Potential PET Tracer of Serotonin Reuptake Sites: Initial Findings in Living Pig Brain. A.D. Gee, N. Gillings, D. Smith, O. Inoue, K. Kobayashi, and A. Gjedde,<$> The Effect of Amine pKa on the Transport and Binding of Amphetamine Analogues in Pig Brain: An in Vivo<$> Comparison of B, B-Difluoro[N-methyl<+>11C]methamphetamine Using PET. M.R. Kilbourn,<$> Tacer Selection Summary. Data Acquisition:<$> S.R. Meikle, S. Eberl, B.F. Hutton, P.K. Hooper, and M.J. Fulham,<$> Application of Simultaneous Emission and Transmission Scanningto Quantitative Cerebral PET. H. Iida, S. Miura, I. Kanno, T. Ogawa, and K. Uemura,<$> A New PET Camera for Noninvasive Quantitation of Physiological Functional Parametric Images: HEADTOME-V-DUAL. S. Ashworth, A. Ranicar, P.M. Bloomfield, T. Jones,and A.A. Lammertsma,<$> Development of an On-Line Blood Detector System for PET Studies in Small Animals. M. Itoh, H. Watabe, M. Miyake, S. Hagisawa, T. Fujiwara, R. Iwata, T. Ido, and T. Nakamura,<$> Noninvasive Determination of Arterial Input of <+>15<$>O Tracers Using a Dual Cutaneous B-Detector Set above the Radial Artery. M. Vafaee, K. Murase, A. Gjedde, and E. Meyer, <$>Dispersion Correction for Automatic Sampling of O-15 Labeled H2<$>O and Red Blood Cells. D.W. Townsend, J.C. Price, B.J. Lopresti, M.A. Mintun, P.E. Kinahan, F. Jadali, S. Sashin, N.R. Simpson, and C. A. Mathis, <$>Scatter Correction for Brain Receptor Quantitation in 3D PET. J.S. Rakshi, D.L. Bailey, P.K. Morrish, and D.J. Brooks,<$> Implementation of 3D Acquisition,Reconstruction and Analysis of Dynamic <+>18<$>F Fluorodopa Studies. R. Trebossen, B. Bendriem, A. Fontaine, V. Frouin, and P. Remy,<$> Quantitation of the [<+>18<$>F]Fluorodopa Uptake in the Human Striata in 3D PET with the ETM Scatter Correction. S. Holm, I. Law, and O.B. Paulson,<$> 3D PET Activation Studies with H2<$><+>15<$>O Bolus Injection: Count Rate Performance and Dose Optimization. N. Sadato, R.E. Carson, M.E. Daube-Witherspoon, G. Campbell, M. Hallett, and P. Herscovitch,<$> Optimization of Noninvasive Activation Studies with O-15-Water and 3D PET. L. Eriksson,<$>Data Acquisition Summary. Data Processing:<$> J.T. Yap, C.-M. Kao, M. Cooper, C.-T. Chen, and M. Wernick,<$> Sinogram Recovery of Dynamic PET Using Principal Component Analysis and Projections onto Convex Sets. B.A. Ardekani, M. Braun, B.F. Hutton, and I. Kanno,<$> Minimum Cross Entropy Reconstruction of PET Images Using Prior Anatomical Information Obtained from MR. B. Lipinski, H. Herzog, E.R. Kops, W. Oberschelp, H.W. Muller-Gartner,<$> MR Guided PET Reconstruction and Problems with Anatomical Misinformation. A.C. Evans, D.L. Collins, and C.J. Holmes,<$> Automatic 3D Regional MRI Segmentation and Statistical Probability Anatomy Maps. A.Z. Snyder,<$> Difference Image vs Ratio Image Error Function Forms in PET-PET Realignment. W.D. Brown, R. Pyzalski, M. Crossnoe, S.J. Swerdloff, and J.E. Holden,<$> Tailored Coregistration of Striata for Dopaminergic PET. D. Berdichevsky, Z. Levin, E.D. Morris,and N.M. Alpert, <$>Optimization of PET_MRI Image Registration. S.-C. Huang, J. Yang, M. Dahlbom, C. Hoh, J. Czernin, Y. Zhou, and D.C. Yu,<$> Feature-Matching Axial Averaging Method for Enhancing Signal-to-Noise Ratio of Images Generated by New Generation PET Scanners. J.J. Frost, C.C. Meltzer, J.K. Zubieta, J.M. Links, P. Brakeman, M.J. Stumpf, and M. Kruger,<$> MR-Based Correction of Partial Volume Effects in Brain PET Imaging. O.G. Rousset, Y. Ma, S. Marenco, D.F. Wong, and A.C. Evans,<$> In Vivo<$> Correction Method for Partial Volume Effects in Positron Emission Tomography: Accuracy and Precision. Y. Kosugi, M. Sase, Y. Suganami, T. Momose, and J. Nishikawa,<$> Dissolution of Partial Volume Effect in PET by An Inversion Technique with the MR-Embedded Neural Network Model. G. Blomqvist, L.Eriksson, and G. Rosenqvist,<$> The Effect of Spatial Correlation on the Quantification in Positron Emission Tomography. K. Herholz, S. Dickhoven, H. Karbe, M. Halber, U. Pietrzyk, and W.-D.Heiss,<$> Integrated Quantitative Analysis of Functional and Morphological 3D Data by Volumes of Interest. S.C. Strother,<$> Data Processing Summary. Part IV: Kinetic Analysis:<$> R.E. Carson, Y. Yan, and R. Shrager,<$> Absolute Cerebral Blood Flow with <+>15<$>O-Water and PET: Determination without a Measured Input Function. <I><$>H. Watabe, M. Itoh, V.J. Cunningham, A.A. Lammertsma, P.M. Bloomfield, M. Mejia, T. Fujiwara, A.K.P. Jones, T. Jones, and T. Nakamura,<$> Noninvasive Quantification of rCBF Using Positron Emission Tomography. P.-J. Toussaint and E. Meyer,<$> A Sensitivity Analysis of Model Parameters in Dynamic Blood Flow Studies Using H2<$><+>15<$>O and PET. K. Murase, H. Kuwabara, M. Vafaee, P.J. Toussaint, A. Gjedde, A.C. Evans, and E. Meyer,<$> Generation of Maps of Dispersion Time Constant and Tracer Arrival Delay Using [<+>15O]Carbonmonoxide. M.A. Mejia, M. Itoh, H. Watabe, T. Fujiwara, and T. Nakamura,<$> Quantitative Noninvasive Estimation of rCBF by Using O-15 Water and PET. M. Halber, K. Herholz, S. Minoshima, and W.-D. Heiss,<$> Correction for Global Metabolism in FDG PET Brain Images Using Linear Regression and Anatomic Standardization by Nonlinear Warping. D.C. Reutens, S. Nishizawa, E. Meyer, andH. Kuwabara,<$> A Kinetic Model for Double Injection <+>18<$>FDG Studies. V. Dhawan, T. Ishikawa, C. Patlak, T. Chaly, and D. Eidelberg,<$> Combined FDOPA and 3OMFD PET Studies in Parkinson's Disease: Modeling Issues and Clinical Significance of Striatal Dopa Decarboxylase Activity. P. Vontobel, A. Antonini, M. Psylla, I. Gunther, K.L. Leenders,<$> Evaluation of Three Assumptions Regarding Blood-Brain Transport of 6-[<+>18<$>F]Fluoro-L-dopa and O-methyl-dopa in Healthy Volunteers. J.E. Holden, F.J.G. Vingerhoets, B.J. Snow, G.L.-Y. Chan, B. Legg, S. Morrison, M. Adam, S. Jivan, V. Sossi, K.R. Buckley, and T. J. Ruth,<$> Links between 6-Fluorodopa and 6-Fluoro-3-O-Methyldopa Kinetics: Prospects for Refined Graphical Analysis. T. Ishikawa, V. Dhawan, C. Patlak, T. Chaly, and D. Eidelberg,<$> Fluorodopa Positron Emission Tomography with an Inhibitor of Catechol-O-methyltransferase: Effect of the Plasma 3-O-methyldopa Fraction on Data Analysis. M. Shiraishi, H. Kuwabara, P. Cumming, M. Diksic, and A. Gjedde,<$> Comparison of Ratio and Slop-Intercept Plot-Based Images of [F18]fluoro-L-Dopa Uptake in Human Brain. J. Delforge, L. Spelle, P. Millet, B. Bendriem, Y. Samson, and A. Syrota,<$> Parametric Images of Benzodiazepine Receptor Concentration. E.D. Morris, A.J. Fischman, and N.M. Alpert,<$> Analyzing PET Receptor Studies of Multiple Injections of Varying Specific Activities: Proper Modeling of the Unlabeled Ligand in Blood and Tissue. J.C. Price, C.A. Mathis, N.R. Simpson, K. Mahmood, and M.A. Mintun,<$> Kinetic Modeling of Serotonin-1A Binding in Monkeys Using [<+>11<$>C]WAY 100635 and PET. S. Houle, S. Kapur, D. Hussey, C. Jones, J. DaSilva, and A.A. Wilson,<$> Measurement of [<+>11<$>C]-Raclopride Binding Using a Bolus Plus Infusion Protocol. A.L. Malizia, K.J. Friston, R.N. Gunn, V.J. Cunningham, S. Wilson, T. Jones, and D.J. Nutt,<$> The Analysis of Brain PET Radioligand Displacement Studies. C. Svarer, I. Law, S. Holm, N. Morch, S. Hasselbalch, L.K. Hansen, and O.B. Paulson,<$> An Artificial Neural Network Approach to Estimation of the Regional Glucose Metabolism Using PET. M.M. Graham and F. O'Sullivan,<$> Parameter Estimation of the Fluorodeoxyglucose Model with a Neural Network. Y. Kimura, H. Toyama, T. Nariai, and M. Senda,<$> Redundant Weighted Integration Method for FDG Parametric Image Creation by Using Linear Least Square Estimation. A. Taguchi, H. Toyama, Y. Kimura, Y. Matsumura, M. Senda, and A. Uchiyama,<$> The Application of Fuzzy Control to the Compartment Model Analysis for Shortening Computation Time. J.T. Yap, M. Cooper, C.-T. Chen, and V.J. Cunningham,<$> Generation of Parametric Images Using Factor Analysis of Dynamic PET. F. O'Sullivan, M. Muzi, M.M. Graham, and A. Spence,<$> Parametric Imaging by Mixture Analysis in 3-D: Validation for Dual-Tracer Glucose Studies. J. Ashburner, J. Haslam, C. Taylor, V. Cunningham, and T. Jones,<$> A Cluster Analysis Approach for the Characterization of Dynamic PET Data. R.P. Maguire, C. Calonder, and K.L. Leenders,<$> Patlak Analysis Applied to Sinogram Data. D.A. Mankoff, M.M. Graham, and A.F. Shields,<$> A Graphical Method of Determining Tracer Influx Constants in the Presence of Labeled Metabolites. T. Fujiwara, M. Mejia,M. Itoh, K. Yanai, K. Meguro, H. Sasaki, S. Ono, H. Itoh, H. Fukuda, R. Iwata, T. Ido, H. Watabe, V.J. Cunningham, J. Ashburner, and T. Jones,<$> Quantitative Imaging of <+>11C-Benztropine in Human Brain with Graphic Analysis and Spectral Analysis. R.E. Carson,<$> Kinetic Analysis Summary. Part V: Statistical Analysis:<$> K.J. Worsley, S. Marrett, P. Neelin, and A.C. Evans,<$> A Unified Statistical Approach for Determining Significant Signals in Location and Scale Space Images of Cerebral Activation. A.P. Holmes, <$>Nonparametric Analysis of Statistic Images from Functional Mapping Experiments. R.C. Blair, J.D.G. Watson, I. Ford,<$>Individual Detection of Activations Using Amplitude and Size Information: Evaluation of a New Algorithm. F. Crivello, J.B. Poline, N. Tzourio, L. Petit, E. Mellet, M. Joliot, L. Laurier, E. Talarico, and B. Mazoyer,<$> Transformations to Normality and Independence for Parametric Significance Testing of Data from Multiple Dependent Volumes of Interest. G.Pawlik and A.Thiel,<$> Improved Analysis of Functional Activation Studies Involving within-subject Replications Using a Three-Way ANOVA Model. R.P. Woods, M. Iacoboni, S.T. Grafton, and J.C. Mazziotta,<$> Smoothness Variance Estimate and Its Effectson Probability Values in Statistical Parametric Maps. J.B. Poline, K. J.Worsley, A.P. Holmes, R.S.J. Frackowiak, K.J. Friston,<$> Proportionality of Reaction CBF to Baseline CBF with Neural Activation and Deactivation. I. Kanno, J. Hatazawa, E. Shimosegawa, K. Ishii, and H. Fujita,<$> Counts vs Flow: When Does It Matter? R.D. Hichwa, D.S. O'Leary, L.L. Boles Ponto, S. Arndt, T. Cizadlo, R.R. Hurtig, G.L. Watkins, S.D. Wollenweber, and N.C. Andreasen,<$> Analyzing a European PET Activation Study:Lessons from a Multi-Centre Experiment. J.B. Poline, A.P. Holmes, K.J. Friston, and R.S.J. Frackowiak, <$>[<+>15O]Water PET: More"Noise"Than Signal? S.C. Strother, J.J. Sidtis, J.R. Anderson, L.K. Hansen, K. Schaper, and D.A. Rottenberg,<$> AComparison of Four Pixel-Based Analyses for PET. T.J. Grabowski, R.J. Frank, C.K. Brown, H. Damasio, L.L. Boles Ponto, G.L. Watkins, and R.D. Hichwa,<$> A Comparison of Approaches to the Statistical Analysis of Cognitive Activation Studies Using [<+>15<$>O] H2O with Positron Emission Tomography. S. Arndt, T. Cizadlo, N.C. Andreasen, G. Zeien, G. Harris, D.S. O'Leary, G.L. Watkins, L.L. Boles Ponto, R.D. Hichwa,<$> Comparative Analysis of rCBF Increases in Voluntary Index Flexion Movements. J. Missimer, U. Knorr, R.J. Seitz, R.P. Maguire, G. Schlaug, K.L. Leenders, H. Herzog, and L. Tellman,<$> A High Resolution Anatomic Reference for PET Activation Studies. A.W. Toga, J.C. Mazziotta, and R.P.Woods,<$> An Elastic Image Transformation Method for 3D Inter-Subject Brain Image Mapping. K.-P. Lin, H. Iida, I. Kanno, and S.-C. Huang,<$> Individual Haemodynamic versus Metabolic Functional Anatomy of Repeating Words: A Study Using MRI-Guided Positron Emission Tomography. G.R. Fink, K. Herholz, K. Wienhard, J. Kessler, M. Halber, T. Bruckbauer, U. Pietrzyk, and W.-D. Heiss,<$> Dynamic Imaging of a PET Activation Experiment: Do rCBF Changes Persist after an Activation Paradigm? G.F. Egan, G.J. O'Keefe, D.G. Barnes, J.D.G. Watson, B.T. O'Sullivan, H.J. Tochon-Danguy, and S.R. Meikle,<$> Mapping of Change in Cerebral Glucose Utilization Using [<+>18F]FDG Double Injection and New Graphical Analysis. K. Murase, H. Kuwabara, E. Meyer, A.C. Evans, and A. Gjedde,<$> PET Imaging of Neuromodulation: Designing Experiments to Detect Endogenous Transmitter Release. E.D. Morris, R.E. Fisher, S.L. Rauch, A.J. Fischman, and N.M. Alpert,<$> A.C. Evans,<$> Statistical Analysis Summary. Subject Index.