Quality Technology Handbook
4th Edition
Quality Technology Handbook, Fourth Edition offers a wide discussion on technology and its related subtopics. After giving some information on its background, content, and authors, the book then informs the readers about the quality problem check-list and enumerates the questions one has to ask to ensure that a problem will be solved. This part is followed by a discussion on non-destructive testing (NDT) and the several committees formed for it, among which are the British National Committee and the Harwell NDT Center. The book also includes information on two organizations that are closely related to the topic, the Institute of Quality Assurance (IQA) and The Welding Institute (TWI). A directory of international organizations related to quality assurance and non-destructive testing is provided in the latter part of the text. The book serves as valuable reference to undergraduates or postgraduates of courses that are related to science and technology.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Using the Handbook
3 Quality Problem Check-List
4 The Harwell Nondestructive Testing Center
5 The International Committee for Nondestructive Testing
6 The British National Committee for Nondestructive Testing
7 The British Institute of Nondestructive Testing
8 The Institute of Quality Assurance
9 The Welding Institute
10 Standards
International Standardizing Bodies
European Standardizing Bodies
National Standardizing Bodies
Defense and Government-Sponsored Organizations
Industrial and Professional Organizations
Surveys of NDT Standards
11 General Literature
Books on NDT Subjects
Conference Proceedings
Reviews, Bibliographies, and Surveys
Quality Assurance
12 Technical Section
Basic Techniques and Technical Data
Glossary of some Terms Encountered in Nondestructive Testing
Some General Data
13 Directory of UK Companies, Societies, Institutes, and Organizations
14 Directory of West European Companies and Organizations
15 Directory of International and Inter-European Organizations
Index
Subject Matter in Directory Sections
Trade Names in Directory Sections
Advertisers
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 17th September 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164083