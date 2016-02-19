Quality Technology Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780408013314, 9781483164083

Quality Technology Handbook

4th Edition

Editors: R S Sharpe J West D S Dean
eBook ISBN: 9781483164083
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th September 1984
Page Count: 492
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Quality Technology Handbook, Fourth Edition offers a wide discussion on technology and its related subtopics. After giving some information on its background, content, and authors, the book then informs the readers about the quality problem check-list and enumerates the questions one has to ask to ensure that a problem will be solved. This part is followed by a discussion on non-destructive testing (NDT) and the several committees formed for it, among which are the British National Committee and the Harwell NDT Center. The book also includes information on two organizations that are closely related to the topic, the Institute of Quality Assurance (IQA) and The Welding Institute (TWI). A directory of international organizations related to quality assurance and non-destructive testing is provided in the latter part of the text. The book serves as valuable reference to undergraduates or postgraduates of courses that are related to science and technology.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Using the Handbook

3 Quality Problem Check-List

4 The Harwell Nondestructive Testing Center

5 The International Committee for Nondestructive Testing

6 The British National Committee for Nondestructive Testing

7 The British Institute of Nondestructive Testing

8 The Institute of Quality Assurance

9 The Welding Institute

10 Standards

International Standardizing Bodies

European Standardizing Bodies

National Standardizing Bodies

Defense and Government-Sponsored Organizations

Industrial and Professional Organizations

Surveys of NDT Standards

11 General Literature

Books on NDT Subjects

Conference Proceedings

Reviews, Bibliographies, and Surveys

Quality Assurance

12 Technical Section

Basic Techniques and Technical Data

Glossary of some Terms Encountered in Nondestructive Testing

Some General Data

13 Directory of UK Companies, Societies, Institutes, and Organizations

14 Directory of West European Companies and Organizations

15 Directory of International and Inter-European Organizations

Index

Subject Matter in Directory Sections

Trade Names in Directory Sections

Advertisers


Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483164083

About the Editor

R S Sharpe

J West

D S Dean

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.