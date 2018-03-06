Quality Improvement and Implementation Science, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-1

Quality Improvement and Implementation Science – Table of Contents

Foreword: Improving Perioperative Care: What Are the Tools That Lead to Sustainable Change?

Preface: Quality Improvement and Implementation Science: Different Fields with Aligned Goals

Implementation Science in Perioperative Care

Human Factors Applied to Perioperative Process Improvement

Quality Improvement in Anesthesiology—Leveraging Data and Analytics to Optimize Outcomes

Emergency Manuals: How Quality Improvement and Implementation Science Can Enable Better Perioperative Management During Crises

Use of Simulation in Performance Improvement

Developing Multicenter Registries to Advance Quality Science

Handovers in Perioperative Care

Rethinking Clinical Workflow

Developing Capacity to Do Improvement Science Work

Diffusing Innovation and Best Practice in Health Care