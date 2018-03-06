Quality Improvement and Implementation Science, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581424, 9780323581431

Quality Improvement and Implementation Science, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Authors: Meghan Lane-Fall Lee Fleisher
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581424
eBook ISBN: 9780323581431
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th March 2018
Table of Contents

Quality Improvement and Implementation Science – Table of Contents

Foreword: Improving Perioperative Care: What Are the Tools That Lead to Sustainable Change?

Preface: Quality Improvement and Implementation Science: Different Fields with Aligned Goals

Implementation Science in Perioperative Care

Human Factors Applied to Perioperative Process Improvement

Quality Improvement in Anesthesiology—Leveraging Data and Analytics to Optimize Outcomes

Emergency Manuals: How Quality Improvement and Implementation Science Can Enable Better Perioperative Management During Crises

Use of Simulation in Performance Improvement

Developing Multicenter Registries to Advance Quality Science

Handovers in Perioperative Care

Rethinking Clinical Workflow

Developing Capacity to Do Improvement Science Work

Diffusing Innovation and Best Practice in Health Care

Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Quality Improvement and Implementation Science, with topics including: Applying implementation science principles to perioperative care; Emergency checklists in perioperative care; Human factors applied to perioperative process improvement; Handoffs in perioperative care; Use of simulation in performance improvement; Developing capacity to do improvement science work; Developing multicenter registries to advance quality science; Rethinking clinical workflow; data-driven quality improvement; and Scaling quality improvement at the health system level.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323581424
eBook ISBN:
9780323581431

About the Authors

Meghan Lane-Fall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania

Lee Fleisher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

