Quality Improvement and Implementation Science, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Quality Improvement and Implementation Science – Table of Contents
Foreword: Improving Perioperative Care: What Are the Tools That Lead to Sustainable Change?
Preface: Quality Improvement and Implementation Science: Different Fields with Aligned Goals
Implementation Science in Perioperative Care
Human Factors Applied to Perioperative Process Improvement
Quality Improvement in Anesthesiology—Leveraging Data and Analytics to Optimize Outcomes
Emergency Manuals: How Quality Improvement and Implementation Science Can Enable Better Perioperative Management During Crises
Use of Simulation in Performance Improvement
Developing Multicenter Registries to Advance Quality Science
Handovers in Perioperative Care
Rethinking Clinical Workflow
Developing Capacity to Do Improvement Science Work
Diffusing Innovation and Best Practice in Health Care
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Quality Improvement and Implementation Science, with topics including: Applying implementation science principles to perioperative care; Emergency checklists in perioperative care; Human factors applied to perioperative process improvement; Handoffs in perioperative care; Use of simulation in performance improvement; Developing capacity to do improvement science work; Developing multicenter registries to advance quality science; Rethinking clinical workflow; data-driven quality improvement; and Scaling quality improvement at the health system level.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323581424
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581431
About the Authors
Meghan Lane-Fall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania
Lee Fleisher Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania