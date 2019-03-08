Quality Improvement, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 54-1

With collaboration of Dr. Steve Krau, Consulting Editor, Drs. Leming-Lee and Watters have created an issue that provides state-of-the-art content on quality improvement. Top authors have contributed clinical reviews on the following topics: Quality improvement: Application of evidence-based practice; The application of the Virginia Mason production system to improve large scale quality outcomes in an acute care hospital; The application of the Toyota production system Lean 5S methodology in the operating room setting; Chart it to stop it: A quality improvement project to increase the reporting of workplace aggression; Reducing pressure injuries in the pediatric intensive care unit; Improving stress-induced hyperglycemic management in the ICU setting; Evaluation of telemetry utilization on medical-surgical floors; Implementation of a nurse-driven CAUTI prevention protocol; A quality improvement project to test the effectiveness of a patient-centered pathway and discharge tool on heart failure patient engagement; Diabetes self-management education provision by an interprofessional collaborative team: A quality improvement project; Increasing effective patient-triage nurse communication using a targeted history question; and Barriers to the implementation of pediatric overweight and obesity guidelines in a school-based health center. Nurses will come away with the current information they need to improve patient outcomes.