Quality Improvement, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 54-1
1st Edition
Description
With collaboration of Dr. Steve Krau, Consulting Editor, Drs. Leming-Lee and Watters have created an issue that provides state-of-the-art content on quality improvement. Top authors have contributed clinical reviews on the following topics: Quality improvement: Application of evidence-based practice; The application of the Virginia Mason production system to improve large scale quality outcomes in an acute care hospital; The application of the Toyota production system Lean 5S methodology in the operating room setting; Chart it to stop it: A quality improvement project to increase the reporting of workplace aggression; Reducing pressure injuries in the pediatric intensive care unit; Improving stress-induced hyperglycemic management in the ICU setting; Evaluation of telemetry utilization on medical-surgical floors; Implementation of a nurse-driven CAUTI prevention protocol; A quality improvement project to test the effectiveness of a patient-centered pathway and discharge tool on heart failure patient engagement; Diabetes self-management education provision by an interprofessional collaborative team: A quality improvement project; Increasing effective patient-triage nurse communication using a targeted history question; and Barriers to the implementation of pediatric overweight and obesity guidelines in a school-based health center. Nurses will come away with the current information they need to improve patient outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655163
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323655156
About the Authors
Treasa Leming-Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Organizational Performance Improvement, School of Nursing, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Rick Watters Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN