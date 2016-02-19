Quality Control in the Food Industry V1

Quality Control in the Food Industry, Volume 1 focuses on the general aspects of quality control in the food industry, emphasizing the controllable factors that affect the quality of the finished product, including the selection of raw materials, processing methods, packaging, storage, and distribution. The book describes the principles of quality control and some important concepts such as sensory assessment and statistical approaches, along with food standards and health problems in quality control. This volume is organized into six chapters and begins with an overview of the application, organization, related problems, techniques, and prospects of quality control. The next chapters focus on the chemical and microbiological aspects of health problems in quality control; fundamental concepts in statistics as applied to quality control from sampling to the estimation of ingredients; and taste testing as an approach to quality control of processed foods. The book concludes by considering the importance, limitations, and problems associated with food standards, with special reference to their international aspects. This book will be of interest to food scientists and technologists, managers in the food industry, and students.

Contributors to Volume 1

Preface

Contents of Volumes 2 and 3

The Organization of Quality Control

1. Introduction

2. The Principles of Quality Control

3. The Application and Organization of Quality Control

A. Raw Material Control

B. Process Control

C. Finished Product Inspection

D. Process Control Staff

E. Correlation of Quality Control Data

4. Quality Control Problems and Techniques

A. Mechanization

B. Hygiene

C. Quality Control in Sister Factories

D. Quality Control on a National Scale

5. The Future of Quality Control

Health Problems in Quality Control: Chemical Aspects

1. Some General Considerations

A. Food Technology and the Community

B. The Nature of Food and the Possible Effects of Processing or Food Additives on Food

C. The Effects of Food on the Body

D. Food and the Individual Consumer

2. The Balance of Benefits and Risks

A. The Benefits

B. The Risks

3. Assessment of the Potential Hazards

A. Specifications

B. Use and Level of Intake

C. Assessment by Analogy

D. Metabolic and Biochemical Studies

E. Toxicological Studies

4. Quality Control as a Safety Measure

A. Raw Materials

B. Processes Applied to Raw Materials

C. Intentional Food Additives

D. Packaging Materials

E. The Final Product

5. Administrative Aspects

A. The Use of Permitted Lists

B. Some Principles of Procedure

C. International Trade

6. Conclusion

References

Health Problems in Quality Control: Microbiological Aspects

1. Introduction

A. General

B. Microbiological Examination

C. Livestock and Raw Materials

D. Personal Hygiene

2. Intestinal Pathogens

A. Salmonellae

B. Staphylococci

C. Clostridium welchii

D. Clostridium botulinum

E. Other Organisms

3. Microbiological Limits

A. Colony Counts

B. Coliform Count

C. Group D Streptococci

D. Other Indicators

4. Conclusions

References

Appendix

Statistical Methods in Quality Control

1. General Methods of Statistics

A. Fundamental Concepts

B. Some Common Distributions

C. Significance of Means and Variances

D. Significance of Frequencies and Proportions

E. Ranked Data

F. Analysis of Variance

G. Correlating Measurements

2. Sampling

A. Random and Representative Sampling

B. Sampling to a Given Accuracy

C. Acceptance Sampling

D. Sequential Sampling

3. Control Charts

A. Variable Measurements

B. Proportion of Defectives

4. The Estimation of Ingredients

A. Estimating from One Analytical Constituent

B. Estimation from Several Analytical Constituents

References

Appendix

Tasting Panels: Sensory Assessment in Quality Control

1. Introduction

A. General

B. Historical

2. Aims

3. Facilities

A. Equipment

B. Staff

4. Organization of Tests

A. Who shall Judge?

B. The Role of Experts

C. Recruitment and Indoctrination of Judges

D. Conduct of Tests

E. Recording of Results

5. Some Common Test Designs

A. Single Attribute, Single Sample

B. Single-difference Tests

C. Sorting as a General Method

D. Double Attribute Difference Tests

E. The Two-stage Triangle Test

F. Matching

G. Multiple Item Testing

H. Dilution Tests

6. Special Techniques

A. Factor Analysis

B. Discriminatory Analysis

7. Open Appraisal

A. Selection and Training of Judges

B. Presentation and Interpretation of Results

8. Conclusion

Glossary

References

Food Standards Their Importance, Limitations and Problems with Special Reference to International Work

1. Introduction

2. Why Standards?

3. Types of Standard

A. Introduction

B. Types of Standard

4. Enforcement

5. The International Codex Alimentarius Programme

6. The Preparation of Standards

A. The Organization of Preparatory Work

B. The Drafting Stage

7. Future Trends

Appendix A. International Organizations Concerned with Food Standards

Appendix B. Where to find your Standard

