Quality Control and Reliability, Volume 7
1st Edition
Authors: P. R. Krishnaiah
eBook ISBN: 9780444536754
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444702906
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1988
Description
This volume covers an area of statistics dealing with complex problems in the production of goods and services, maintenance and repair, and management and operations. The opening chapter is by W. Edwards Deming, pioneer in statistical quality control, who was involved in the quality control movement in Japan and helped the country in its rapid industrial development. He gives a 14-point program for management to keep a country in an ascending path of industrial development.
P. R. Krishnaiah
