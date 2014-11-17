Quality, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326445, 9780323326452

Quality, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics of North America

1st Edition

Authors: Barbara Leeper
eBook ISBN: 9780323326452
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326445
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th November 2014
Description

This issue contains a series of articles focused on various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of patient care delivery and promoting safe passage across the continuum of care. Exemplary, evidence-based nursing practice is the cornerstone of quality care, and this issue highlights many ways in which nurses have led changes to optimize patient outcomes. In addition, quality care enhances cost-effectiveness by reducing avoidable complications and diminishing avoidable hospital readmissions, a concept more important than ever due to value-based purchasing and the Affordable Care Act. Articles are specifically devoted to prevention of delirium in critical care patients, palliative care in the intensive care unit, prevention of pressure ulcers, fall prevention in high-risk patients, prevention readmissions, preventing sepsis mortality, and nursing interventions in the elderly critical care patient, to name a few.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326452
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326445

About the Authors

Barbara Leeper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor

