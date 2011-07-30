Qualitative Research and the Modern Library - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346449, 9781780632681

Qualitative Research and the Modern Library

1st Edition

Authors: Valeda Dent Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9781780632681
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346449
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th July 2011
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and tables

Acknowledgments

Author biography

Introduction

Chapter 1: A brief overview of qualitative research

Abstract:

A description of qualitative research

Gathering the data

A little bit about grounded theory

A little bit about analyzing the data

Challenges to working with qualitative data

Chapter 2: Examples of qualitative research in non-library settings

Abstract:

Becoming a student: research in an academic environment

A.C. Nielsen Company as an example of rich media research

Qualitative research in nursing

Qualitative research in medicine and mental health disciplines

Chapter 3: Ethnographic research practices in library settings

Abstract:

Key concepts of ethnographic research

Historical application within libraries and information settings

Examples of recent ethnographic research in library environments

Chapter 4: Eyes wide open: using trends, professional literature, and users to create a research canvas in libraries

Abstract:

Generational differences and the digital landscape

The state of the research and academic library

Understanding the role of technology through research

The matrix: a tool for the beginning

Chapter 5: Inside the mind of the user: qualitative approaches to understanding user experience in library settings

Abstract:

The self and user experience

Design, broken-ness, and the library user experience

Useit.com on UX research

Flow as an element of the user experience

Chapter 6: Narrowing the field: using qualitative approaches to explore specific areas of interest

Abstract:

The library is still scary—a new look at reference by way of an old concept

Still with us: the library website (The Rutgers Study)

Disruption and the information seeker

Chapter 7: What about us? Using qualitative methods to explore the library as workplace

Abstract:

Chapter 8: A place in the world: qualitative research as a way to study global libraries

Abstract:

Why use a qualitative approach?

The role of the rural village library

Elements of the project’s methods

What the content analysis revealed

Chapter 9: Learning more about qualitative research

Abstract:

Chapter 10: Qualitative research as a way to explore change in the modern world

Abstract:

Index

Description

Qualitative Research and the Modern Library examines the present-day role and provides suggestions for areas that might be suited to this type of research for the purposes of evaluation. The author discusses how the results from such research might be applied, and the overall impact of using this type of research to inform development of a more user-centred organisation. The book provides a thoughtful look at the implications of using qualitative research to inform decision-making processes within libraries and is written by an author and library researcher with international experience in various types of libraries, implementing/improving programs and services, and supporting user needs.

Key Features

  • Fills a gap in the current literature that hasn’t been found in journal articles written on this topic
  • Contains practical applications of qualitative research principles, with practical examples of select projects
  • Written by an author and library researcher with international experience in various types of libraries, including work with large-scale qualitative studies, research design and evaluation of library services

Readership

Academic and other librarians interested in the application of research to inform decision-making and build stronger libraries. Graduate students in library school programs

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632681
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346449

About the Authors

Valeda Dent Goodman Author

Valeda Dent Goodman has worked as a librarian and library administrator for more than twelve years. She holds an MSW from the University of Michigan’s School of Social Work and an MILS from the University of Michigan’s School of Information Science. Her research interests include information literacy, agent technology, and rural libraries and literacy. She has published numerous articles in several journals including Library Hi Tech, New Library World, Libri, Research Strategies, College and Undergraduate Libraries and Reference and User Services Quarterly. Dent Goodman is currently working on her PhD at the Palmer School of Information Science, Long Island University, New York.

Affiliations and Expertise

Long Island University, USA

