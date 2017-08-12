QRS for BDS IV Year, Vol 2
2nd Edition
Description
QRS for BDS IV Year, Vol 2 is an extremely exam-oriented book. Now in second edition, the book contains a collection of the last 25 years' solved questions of Prosthodontics, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Public Health Dentistry. . The book will serve the requirements of BDS 4th year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics. It would also be helpful for PG students in a quick rush through the preclinical subjects.
Key Features
- Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style
- Systematically arranged topic wise previous years question papers
- Questions solved in a lucid way as per marks allotment
- Multiple Choice Questions with answers
- Well-labelled illustrations and flowcharts
- Collection of last 20 years’ solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
Online Resources
- Complimentary access to full e book
- Multiple Choice Questions
Table of Contents
CONSERVATIVE DENTISTRY AND ENDODONTICS
Section I TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
Part I Conservative Dentistry
Topic 1 Introduction to Operative Dentistry
Topic 2 Preliminary Considerations for Operative Dentistry
Topic 3 Cariology
Topic 4 Instruments and Separation
Topic 5 Fundamentals In Tooth Preparation
Topic 6 Basic Concepts in Aesthetic Dentistry and Adhesion to Tooth Structure
Topic 7 Composite Resin Restorations
Topic 8 Glass Ionomer Restorations
Topic 9 Dental Ceramic Restorations
Topic 10 Amalgam Restorations
Topic 11 Pin-retained Restorations
Topic 12 Cast Metal Restorations
Topic 13 Dental Casting Procedures
Topic 14 Direct Filling Gold Restorations
Topic 15 Lasers in Operative Dentistry
Topic 16 Miscellaneous
Part II Endodontics
Topic 1 Clinical Diagnostic Aids in Endodontics
Topic 2 Endodontic Emergencies
Topic 3 Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues: Embryology and Anatomy
Topic 4 Diseases of Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues
Topic 5 Principles and Rationale of Endodontic Treatment
Topic 6 Endodontic Instruments and Sterilization
Topic 7 Endodontic Microbiology
Topic 8 Tooth Morphology and Access Cavities
Topic 9 Endodontic and Biomechanical Preparation and Working Length Determination
Topic 10 Materials in Endodontics
Topic 11 Obturation of Root Canal
Topic 12 Postendodontic Restorations
Topic 13 Mishaps and Failures of Endodontic Treatments
Topic 14 Treatments of Traumatized Teeth
Topic 15 Endodontic Surgery and Replantation and Transplantation
Topic 16 Endodontic Periodontal Inter- relationships
Topic 17 Lasers and Endodontic Implants
Topic 18 Single Visit Endodontics
Topic 19 Bleaching of Discoloured Tooth
Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Part I Conservative Dentistry
Part II Endodontics
Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
Part I Conservative Dentistry
Part II Endodontics
ORAL MEDICINE AND ORAL RADIOLOGY
Section I TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
Part I Oral Medicine
Topic 1 Ulcerative, Vesicular and Bullous Lesions
Topic 2 Red and White Lesions
Topic 3 Pigmentation of the Oral Tissues
Topic 4 Benign Tumours of the Oral Cavity Including Gingival Enlargements
Topic 5 Oral Cancer
Topic 6 Diseases of the Tongue and Lips
Topic 7 Salivary Glands Diseases
Topic 8 Disorders of TMJ and MPDS
Topic 9 Ionizing Radiation and Regressive Alterations of the Oral Cavity
Topic 10 Odontologic Diseases
Topic 11 Orofacial Pain
Topic 12 Bacterial, Viral and Infectious Diseases of the Oral Cavity including AIDS
Topic 13 Diseases of the Endocrine and Respiratory System, CVS, GIT
Topic 14 Metabolic Disorders
Topic 15 Haematologic Diseases
Topic 16 Diagnostic Laboratory Procedures
Topic 17 Miscellaneous
Part II Oral Radiology
Topic 1 Radiation Physics
Topic 2 Radiation Biology, Hazards of Radiation and Radiation Protection
Topic 3 X-Ray Films and Accessories
Topic 4 Processing of X-Rays Films
Topic 5 Image Principles: X-Rays Quality Control
Topic 6 Intraoral Radiographic Techniques
Topic 7 Extraoral Radiographic Techniques
Topic 8 Specialized Imaging Techniques
Topic 9 Radiographic Interpretations
Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Part I Oral Medicine
Part II Oral Radiology
Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
Part I Oral Medicine
Part II Oral Radiology
ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Section I TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
Topic 1 Introduction to Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Topic 2 General Principles of Surgery
Topic 3 Local Anaesthesia
Topic 4 Conscious Sedation and General Anaesthesia
Topic 5 Principles of Exodontia and Instrumentation
Topic 6 Impactions
Topic 7 Maxillofacial Trauma
Topic 8 Mandibular Fractures
Topic 9 Cysts of Orofacial Region
Topic 10 Benign Tumours of the Jaw
Topic 11 Diseases of TMJ
Topic 12 Diseases of Salivary Gland
Topic 13 Diseases of Maxillary Sinus
Topic 14 Inflammatory Lesions of Jaw and Orofacial Infections
Topic 15 Facial Neuropathology
Topic 16 Preprosthetic Surgery
Topic 17 Premalignant and Malignant Lesions
Topic 18 Management of Medically Compromised Patients and Medical Emergencies
Topic 19 Minor Oral Surgical Procedures and Orthognathic Surgery
Topic 20 Implantology and Miscellaneous
Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
PERIODONTOLOGY
Section I TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
PART I: COMPLETE DENTURES
Topic 1 Introduction to Complete Dentures
Topic 2 Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
Topic 3 Diagnostic Impressions in CD and Mouth Preparation for CD and Objective of Impression Making
Topic 4 Primary Impression in Complete Dentures & Lab Procedures Prior to Master Impression Making
Topic 5 Secondary Impression in Complete Dentures and Lab Procedures Prior to Jaw Relation
Topic 6 Maxillomandibular Relations
Topic 7 Lab Procedures Prior to Try-in
Topic 8 Lab Procedures Prior to Insertion and Complete Denture Insertion
Topic 9 Relining and Rebasing in Complete Dentures
Topic 10 Special Complete Dentures and Miscellaneous
PART II: FIXED PARTIAL DENTURES
Topic 1 Introduction to Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 2 Parts and Design of Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 3 Occlusion in Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 4 Types of Abutments
Topic 5 Tooth Preparation
Topic 6 Types of Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 7 Impression Making in Fixed Partial Dentures
Topic 8 Temporization or Provisional Restorations and Lab Procedures Involved in Fabrication of FPD
Topic 9 Cementation of Fixed Partial Dentures and Miscellaneous
Topic 10 Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Implant Dentistry
PART III: REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
Topic 1 Introduction, Treatment Planning, and Mouth Preparation
Topic 2 Diagnosis Planning and Mouth Preparation
Topic 3 Major and Minor Connectors
Topic 4 Rests and Rest Seats
Topic 5 Direct and Indirect Retainers
Topic 6 Denture Base Considerations
Topic 7 Principles of RPD Design
Topic 8 Surveying and Preparation of Mouth for RPD
Topic 9 Impression Materials and Procedures for RPD
Topic 10 Support for the Distal Extension Denture Base, Occlusal Relationship for RPD, and Laboratory Procedures and Work Authorization for RPD
Topic 11 Correction of RPDs, Repairs & Additions to RPD, Relining and Rebasing the RPD and Miscellaneous
Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 12th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249352
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131248805