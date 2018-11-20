QRS for BDS III Year
3rd Edition
Description
Quick Review Series for BDS 3rd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. Now in third edition, the book contains a collection of the last 22 years’ solved questions of General Medicine, General Surgery, Oral Pathology and Microbiology in accordance with the new syllabus of BDS 3rd year. The book will serve the requirements of BDS 3rd year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics.
Key Features
- Simple well illustrated and lucid in content and style
- Perfectly segregated into 3 sections: General Medicine, General Surgery and Oral Pathology
- Collection of last 22 years’ solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
- Sample question papers on all the subjects
Table of Contents
Section I General Medicine
Topic 1 Aims of Medicine and Clinical Methods
Topic 2 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
Topic 3 Diseases of Liver and Biliary System
Topic 4 Haematology
Topic 5 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
Topic 6 Diseases of the Respiratory System
Topic 7 Diseases of Nervous System
Topic 8 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System 138
Topic 9 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte
and Acid-Base Balance 145
Topic 10 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases 149
Topic 11 Nutritional Factors in Diseases 169
Topic 12 Infectious Diseases 181
Topic 13 Immunological Factors in Disease
(Anaphylaxis and Drug Allergy) 195
Topic 14 Diseases of Connective Tissues,
Bones and Joints 200
Topic 15 Acute Poisoning and Environmental
Emergencies and Miscellaneous 204
Key Points to Remember 213
Section II General Surgery
Topic 1 General Principles of Operative Surgery, Sterilization/Asepsis, Diathermy, Cryosurgery and Lasers
Topic 2 Wounds, Sinus and Fistulae
Topic 3 Burns, Skin Grafting and Flaps
Topic 4 Haemorrhage and Shock
Topic 5 Bacterial Infections and Transmissible Viral Infections
Topic 6 Tumours, Cysts and Neck Swellings
Topic 7 Diseases of the Oral Cavity (Mouth, Tongue and Lips)
Topic 8 Diseases of Salivary Glands
Topic 9 Infections and Diseases of the Larynx and Nasopharynx
Topic 10 Diseases of Arteries, Veins and the Lymphatic System
Topic 11 Nervous System
Topic 12 Fractures—General Principles
Topic 13 Anomalies of Development of Face (Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate)
Topic 14 Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
Topic 15 Local Anaesthesia, Biopsy and Miscellaneous
Key Points to Remember 411
Section III Oral Pathology
Topic 1 Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures
Topic 2 Benign and Malignant Tumours of the Oral Cavity
Topic 3 Tumours of Salivary Glands
Topic 4 Cysts and Tumours of Odotogenic Origin
Topic 5 Bacterial Infections of the Oral Cavity
Topic 6 Viral Infections of the Oral Cavity
Topic 7 Mycotic Infections of the Oral Cavity
Topic 8 Diseases of the Periodontium
Topic 9 Dental Caries
Topic 10 Diseases of the Pulp and Periapical Tissues
Topic 11 Spread of Oral Infections
Topic 12 Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity
Topic 13 Regressive Alterations of the Teeth
Topic 14 Healing of Oral Wounds
Topic 15 Oral Aspects of Metabolic Disease
Topic 16 Allergic and Immunologic Diseases of the Oral Cavity
Topic 17 Diseases of Bone and Joints
Topic 18 Diseases of Blood and Blood Forming Organs
Topic 19 Diseases of the Skin
Topic 20 Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles
Topic 21 Forensic Odontology
Key Points to Remember
Digital Resources
- Additional 3 solved papers
- MCQs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 788
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 20th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131255353