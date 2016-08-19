QRS for BDS II Year

QRS for BDS 2nd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. Now in third edition, the book contains a collection of the last 25 years' solved questions of Dental Materials, Microbiology,General Pathology and Pharmacology. The book will serve the requirements of BDS 2nd year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics. It would also be helpful for PG students in a quick rush through the preclinical subjects