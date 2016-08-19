QRS for BDS II Year
3rd Edition
Description
QRS for BDS 2nd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. Now in third edition, the book contains a collection of the last 25 years' solved questions of Dental Materials, Microbiology,General Pathology and Pharmacology. The book will serve the requirements of BDS 2nd year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics. It would also be helpful for PG students in a quick rush through the preclinical subjects
Key Features
- Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style
- Systematically arranged topic wise previous years question papers
- Questions solved in a lucid way as per marks allotment
- Multiple Choice Questions with answers
- Well-labelled illustrations and flowcharts
- Collection of last 20 years’ solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
Online Resources
- Complete access to full e- book
- Multiple Choice Questions
Table of Contents
Section I: Dental Materials
Section II: General Pathology
Section III: Microbiology
Section IV: Pharmacology
Section V: SELF-ASSESSMENT QUESTIONS
: MCQS OF 2ND EDITION
: Viva Questions (new)
Section VI: PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 19th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246436
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244456