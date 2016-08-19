QRS for BDS II Year - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131244456, 9788131246436

QRS for BDS II Year

3rd Edition

Authors: Jyotsna Rao
eBook ISBN: 9788131246436
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244456
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 19th August 2016
Page Count: 702
Description

QRS for BDS 2nd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. Now in third edition, the book contains a collection of the last 25 years' solved questions of Dental Materials, Microbiology,General Pathology and Pharmacology. The book will serve the requirements of BDS 2nd year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics. It would also be helpful for PG students in a quick rush through the preclinical subjects

Key Features

  • Simple, well-illustrated and lucid in content and style

  • Systematically arranged topic wise previous years question papers

  • Questions solved in a lucid way as per marks allotment

  • Multiple Choice Questions with answers

  • Well-labelled illustrations and flowcharts

  • Collection of last 20 years’ solved questions asked in different university examinations across India

Online Resources

  • Complete access to full e- book
  • Multiple Choice Questions

Table of Contents

Section I: Dental Materials

Section II: General Pathology

Section III: Microbiology

Section IV: Pharmacology

Section V: SELF-ASSESSMENT QUESTIONS

: MCQS OF 2ND EDITION

: Viva Questions (new)

Section VI: PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK

Details

No. of pages:
702
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131246436
Paperback ISBN:
9788131244456

About the Author

Jyotsna Rao

