Pyrrole Pigments, Isoprenoid Compounds and Phenolic Plant Constituents, Volume 9

Comprehensive Biochemisty, Volume 9: Pyrrole Pigments, Isoprenoid Compounds and Phenolic Plant Constituents focuses on the organic and physical chemistry of the major organic constituents of living material.

This book discusses the correlations between structure and visible spectrum, theoretical interpretation of the visible absorption spectra, and spectrophotometric determination of chlorophyll. The quantitative aspects of hemoglobin breakdown, monocyclic and bicyclic carbon systems, and substances related to retinol are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the naturally occurring quinones, phenolic compounds derived by linear condensation of two-carbon units, and single-carbon incorporation into ring systems.

This volume is useful to biochemists and specialists researching on pyrrole pigments, isoprenoid compounds, and phenolic plant constituents.