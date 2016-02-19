Pyrrole Pigments, Isoprenoid Compounds and Phenolic Plant Constituents, Volume 9

Pyrrole Pigments, Isoprenoid Compounds and Phenolic Plant Constituents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197180, 9781483222219

1st Edition

Editors: Marcel Florkin Elmer H. Stotz
eBook ISBN: 9781483222219
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 284
Table of Contents


General Preface

Preface to Section II

Part A Pyrrole Pigments

Chapter I. Chemistry and Biochemistry of Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins

1. Introduction

2. Occurrence

3. General Chemistry

4. Physical Properties

5. The Iron Complexes of Porphyrins and their Derivatives

6. Haemins and Porphyrins of Importance in the Laboratory and their Preparation

References

Chapter II. Physico-Chemical Properties of Porphyrins

1. Introduction

2. Acid-Base Behaviour

3. Phase Distribution Phenomena

4. Spectroscopic Behaviour

5. Metal Ion Chelation

6. Further Coordination of Metalloporphyrin Complexes

7. Redox Equilibria

8. The Metal-Porphyrin Bond

9. Correlations of Structure and Physico-Chemical Behaviour

References

Chapter III. Chlorophyll

1. Chlorophyll a and b

2. Preparation of the Chlorophylls: Isolation from Plants

3. Photochemistry of Chlorophyll

4. Fate of Chlorophyll in Animal Nutrition

5. Chlorophyll in Food Technology

6. Other Chlorophyll Compounds

7. Biosynthesis of Chlorophyll

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter IV. Bile Pigments

1. Introduction

2. Haemoglobin Breakdown

3. Biosynthesis of Bile Pigments

4. Quantitative Aspects of Haemoglobin Breakdown

5. Jaundice

6. Biosynthesis of Conjugates of Bilirubin

7. Jaundice in Infancy

References

Part B Isoprenoid Compounds

Chapter V. Chemistry of Isoprenoid Compounds

1. Introduction

2. Hemiterpenoids and Related Substances

3. Monoterpenoids

4. Sesquiterpenoids

5. Diterpenoids

6. Triterpenoids

7. Tetraterpenoids

8. Mono- to Polyterpenoid Quinones and Chromanes

9. Polyterpenoids

References

Chapter VI. Vitamin A

1. Introduction

2. Retinol

3. Retinal

4. Vitamin A Acid (Retinole Acid)

5. Retinol Synthesis

6. Substances Related to Retinol

7. Conclusion

References

Chapter VII. Vitamins E

References

Chapter VIII. Vitamins K

1. Vitamin K1

2. Vitamin K2(35)

3. Vitamin K2(30)

4. Menadione

5. Related Substances

6. Chemical Structure and Vitamin K Activity

References

Chapter IX. Quinones

1. Introduction

2. Naturally Occurring Quinones

3. Ubiquinones

References

Part C Phenolic Plant Constituents

Chapter X. Flavonoid Compounds, Tannins, Lignins and Related Compounds

1. Compounds with Isoprenoid Structures

2. Phenolic Compounds Derived by Linear Condensation of Two-Carbon Units

3. Phenylpropane-Derived Compounds

4. Flavonoid and Related Compounds

5. Miscellaneous Compounds

6. Conclusion

References

Subject Index

Description

Comprehensive Biochemisty, Volume 9: Pyrrole Pigments, Isoprenoid Compounds and Phenolic Plant Constituents focuses on the organic and physical chemistry of the major organic constituents of living material.

This book discusses the correlations between structure and visible spectrum, theoretical interpretation of the visible absorption spectra, and spectrophotometric determination of chlorophyll. The quantitative aspects of hemoglobin breakdown, monocyclic and bicyclic carbon systems, and substances related to retinol are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the naturally occurring quinones, phenolic compounds derived by linear condensation of two-carbon units, and single-carbon incorporation into ring systems.

This volume is useful to biochemists and specialists researching on pyrrole pigments, isoprenoid compounds, and phenolic plant constituents.

About the Editors

Marcel Florkin Editor

Elmer H. Stotz Editor

