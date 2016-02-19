Pyrrole Pigments, Isoprenoid Compounds and Phenolic Plant Constituents, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General Preface
Preface to Section II
Part A Pyrrole Pigments
Chapter I. Chemistry and Biochemistry of Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins
1. Introduction
2. Occurrence
3. General Chemistry
4. Physical Properties
5. The Iron Complexes of Porphyrins and their Derivatives
6. Haemins and Porphyrins of Importance in the Laboratory and their Preparation
References
Chapter II. Physico-Chemical Properties of Porphyrins
1. Introduction
2. Acid-Base Behaviour
3. Phase Distribution Phenomena
4. Spectroscopic Behaviour
5. Metal Ion Chelation
6. Further Coordination of Metalloporphyrin Complexes
7. Redox Equilibria
8. The Metal-Porphyrin Bond
9. Correlations of Structure and Physico-Chemical Behaviour
References
Chapter III. Chlorophyll
1. Chlorophyll a and b
2. Preparation of the Chlorophylls: Isolation from Plants
3. Photochemistry of Chlorophyll
4. Fate of Chlorophyll in Animal Nutrition
5. Chlorophyll in Food Technology
6. Other Chlorophyll Compounds
7. Biosynthesis of Chlorophyll
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter IV. Bile Pigments
1. Introduction
2. Haemoglobin Breakdown
3. Biosynthesis of Bile Pigments
4. Quantitative Aspects of Haemoglobin Breakdown
5. Jaundice
6. Biosynthesis of Conjugates of Bilirubin
7. Jaundice in Infancy
References
Part B Isoprenoid Compounds
Chapter V. Chemistry of Isoprenoid Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Hemiterpenoids and Related Substances
3. Monoterpenoids
4. Sesquiterpenoids
5. Diterpenoids
6. Triterpenoids
7. Tetraterpenoids
8. Mono- to Polyterpenoid Quinones and Chromanes
9. Polyterpenoids
References
Chapter VI. Vitamin A
1. Introduction
2. Retinol
3. Retinal
4. Vitamin A Acid (Retinole Acid)
5. Retinol Synthesis
6. Substances Related to Retinol
7. Conclusion
References
Chapter VII. Vitamins E
Vitamins E
References
Chapter VIII. Vitamins K
1. Vitamin K1
2. Vitamin K2(35)
3. Vitamin K2(30)
4. Menadione
5. Related Substances
6. Chemical Structure and Vitamin K Activity
References
Chapter IX. Quinones
1. Introduction
2. Naturally Occurring Quinones
3. Ubiquinones
References
Part C Phenolic Plant Constituents
Chapter X. Flavonoid Compounds, Tannins, Lignins and Related Compounds
1. Compounds with Isoprenoid Structures
2. Phenolic Compounds Derived by Linear Condensation of Two-Carbon Units
3. Phenylpropane-Derived Compounds
4. Flavonoid and Related Compounds
5. Miscellaneous Compounds
6. Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Description
Comprehensive Biochemisty, Volume 9: Pyrrole Pigments, Isoprenoid Compounds and Phenolic Plant Constituents focuses on the organic and physical chemistry of the major organic constituents of living material.
This book discusses the correlations between structure and visible spectrum, theoretical interpretation of the visible absorption spectra, and spectrophotometric determination of chlorophyll. The quantitative aspects of hemoglobin breakdown, monocyclic and bicyclic carbon systems, and substances related to retinol are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the naturally occurring quinones, phenolic compounds derived by linear condensation of two-carbon units, and single-carbon incorporation into ring systems.
This volume is useful to biochemists and specialists researching on pyrrole pigments, isoprenoid compounds, and phenolic plant constituents.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222219