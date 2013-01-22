Pyridines: From Lab to Production
1st Edition
Chapter 1. Introduction
1 Introduction
2 Value Chains
3 Strategic Considerations – Ring Synthesis Vs Substituent Manipulation
4 Challenges and Needs
References
Chapter 2. Ring Synthesis
1 Introduction
2 By the Formation of One Bond
3 By the Formation of Two Bonds
4 By the Formation of Three Bonds
5 Formation of Four Bonds
6 Transformations from Other Rings
7 Formal Exchange of Ring Members
8 Aromatisation
9 From Larger Molecules
References
Chapter 3. Attachment at Ring Positions
1 Introduction
2 Halogen
3 Sulphur and Selenium
4 Silicon
5 Tin
6 Phosphorus
7 Oxygen
8 Boron
9 Nitrogen
10 Carbon
11 Lithium
12 Magnesium
13 Zinc
14 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Substituent Modifications
1 Introduction
2 Carbon-Linked Substituents (Pyr-C)
4.3 Nitrogen-Linked Substituents (Pyr-N)
4.4 Oxygen-Linked Substituents (Pyr-O)
4.5 Sulphur-Linked Substituents (Pyr-S)
4.6 Halogen Linked to Ring (Pyr-halogen)
4.7 Substituents on the Ring Nitrogen (PyrN+-X)
References
Chapter 5. Formation of Completely or Partially Reduced Pyridines and Quinolines
1 Introduction
2 Preparation of Piperidine and Substituted Piperidines
3 Preparation of Saturated Quinolines
4 Biologically Active Piperidine and Tetrahydroquinoline compounds
References
Chapter 6. Applications to Alkaloid Synthesis
1 Introduction
2 Alkaloid Synthesis
3 Summary
References
Chapter 7. Fluorinated Pyridines
1 Fluoropyridines
2 Trifluoromethylpyridines
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Pyridine-Containing Reagents
1 Introduction
2 2-(Dimethylamino)pyridine (1)
3 4-(Dimethylamino)pyridine (12)
4 Tetrakis(pyridine-2-yloxy)silane (26) as a Coupling Reagent in the Synthesis of Carboxamides
5 2-Benzyloxy-1-methylpyridinium triflate (Dudley Reagent, 30)
6 (2S)-2-[(2-Pyridyloxy)methyl]pyrrolidine (37) as Catalyst for Enantioselective Michael Addition to Nitro Olefins
References
Chapter 9. Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds Using Continuous Flow Reactors
1 Introduction
2 Practical Implications in the Development of Continuous Processes
3 Heterocyclic Synthesis in Continuous Flow Reactors
4 Conclusion
References
Index
Pyridines: From Lab to Production provides a synthetic armory of tools to aid the practicing chemist by reviewing the most reliable historical methods alongside new methods/ Written by scientists who have actually used these in synthesis. By emphasizing tricks and tips to optimize reactions for the best yields and purity, which are often missing from the primary literature, this book provides another dimension for the synthetic chemist. A combined academic and industrial approach evaluates the best methods for different scales of reaction and discusses practical tips (e.g. when to stop a reaction early to maximize purity or when to re-use side products). Chapters also assess whether to make or source starting materials, how to connect them and what are the best synthetic routes. The book is designed to be a stand-alone reference, but also provides cross references to leading reviews and the Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry reference works for those who want to learn more.
- Reviews tried and tested practical methods to help the reader select the best method for their research
- Includes tips, tricks and hints to enable the reader to get the best yield or cleanest product out of their reaction for synthesising or transforming a pyridine derivative
- Written by both academic researchers and industry leaders this provides a unique view of how to get the most out of a reaction no matter what scale you are running this on
Organic and pharmaceutical chemists and for those interested in the synthesis and manufacture of pyridine and its derivatives including those working in the polymer and material sciences. It is also appropriate as a reference book for the practical classes on synthetic organic chemistry
"Editor Scriven…presents this comprehensive reference for academics and industrialists working in the synthesis of pyridine derivatives. Strategic considerations for economizing reagents are discussed in the introduction; in particular, the question of whether to install substituents before or after cyclization is highlighted." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013
Eric F.V. Scriven Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
