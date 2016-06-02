Pyrantel Parasiticide Therapy in Humans and Domestic Animals
1st Edition
Description
Pyrantel Parasiticide Therapy in Humans and Domestic Animals presents a single source history and reference on the parasiticide activity and pharmacology of the tetrahydropyrimidines and their salts in humans and domestic animals, also collating evidence that resistance to pyrantel has developed in human and domestic animal nematodes.
Other books of this nature have been compiled historically for specific anthelmintic compounds, but none has been written to date for the pyrantel family of drugs. Pyrantel, a nicotinic receptor agonist, has been used in domestic animal and human medicine since the 1970’s to control two important nematode groups, the hookworms and the roundworms.
Given the zoonotic potential of these parasites, pyrantel has served a dual role in helping to protect the health of both domestic animals and the public for more than 45 years.
Key Features
- Easy-to-use reference guide on the anthelmintic pyrantel for clinicians, parasitologists, and researchers in human and veterinary medicine
- Addresses current issues of resistance, along with combination uses against anthelmintic resistant parasites
- Presents useful, authoritative information (chemical, pharmaceutical, clinical, etc.) for the pyrantel family of compounds
- Includes a discussion on pyrantel’s potential role in combination therapies
- Provides cutting-edge material, and will be an evolving area of scientific discussion of treatment options in the future
Readership
Academic and industrial parasitologists: graduate students, faculty, teachers, and researchers. Veterinarians: graduate students, faculty, teachers, researchers, and clinicians. Medical Doctors: graduate students, faculty, teachers, researchers, clinicians. Pharmacologists, Medicinal Chemists, Toxicologists, Molecular Biologists, Cell Biologists, Public Health Workers, and Government Agencies.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Discovery and Chemistry of Pyrantel, Morantel and Oxantel
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Discovery of Pyrantel, Morantel, and Oxantel
- 1.3 Structure Activity Relationships
- 1.4 Synthesis of Tetrahydropyrimidine Drugs
- 1.5 Physicochemical Characteristics and Anthelmintic Activities
- 1.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Pharmacology of Pyrantel
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Pharmacology
- 2.3 Mechanism of Action
- 2.4 Resistance to Pyrantel and Morantel
- References
- Chapter 3. The Safety of Pyrantel, Oxantel, and Morantel
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Pyrantel
- 3.3 Oxantel
- 3.4 Morantel
- 3.5 Discussion
- References
- Chapter 4. Formulations and Clinical Uses of Pyrimidine Compounds in Domestic Animals
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Formulations
- 4.3 Clinical Uses of Pyrimidine Compounds in Domestic Animals
- 4.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Pyrantel Parasiticide Therapy in Humans
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Current Global Strategy to Control Human Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis
- 5.3 Therapeutic Efficacy of PYR Against Human Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis
- 5.4 Role of PYR as a Mass Administration Drug
- 5.5 Anthelmintic Resistance
- 5.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Potential Applications of Tetrahydropyrimidines to Address Unmet Needs
- Abstract
- 6.1 Expanded Label Claims in Equine Combinations—Tapeworm Activity
- 6.2 Combination Applications Against Resistant Parasites—Equine
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 2nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016923
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128014493
About the Editor
Alan Marchiondo
• American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists (AAVP) President 2012-2013 • AAVP Vice-President 2010-2011 • AAVP President-Elect & Program Chair, 2011-2012 • AAVP Secretary/Treasurer 2004-2010 • AAVP Program Administrator and Executive Secretary, 2014-Present • Editorial Board Member - Veterinary Parasitology, 1988-Present • 30-year career in the animal health industry • 50+ Publication in Peer reviewed Scientific Journals • Edmonds. M.D., Vatta, A.F., Marchiondo, A.A., Vanimisetti, H.B., Edmonds, J.D. 2018. Concurrent treatment with a macrocyclic lactone and benzimidazoles provides season long performance advantages in grazing cattle harboring macrocyclic lactone resistant nematodes. Vet Parasitol 252:157-162. • Ballweber, L.R., Beugnet, F., Marchiondo, A.A., Payne, P.A. 2014. American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists’ review of veterinary fecal flotation methods and factors influencing their accuracy and use – Is there really one best technique? Vet Parasitol 204:73-80. • Riviere, J.E., Brooks, J.D., Collard, W.T., Deng, J., de Rose, G., Mahabir, S.P., Merritt, D.A., Marchiondo, A.A. 2014. Prediction of formulation effects on dermal absorption of topically applied ectoparasiticides dosed in vitro on canine and porcine skin using a mixture-adjusted quantitative structure permeability relationship. J Vet Pharm Therap 37 (5):435-444. • Marchiondo, A.A., Holdsworth, P.A., Fourie, L.J., Rugg, D., Hellman, K., Synder, D.E., Dryden, M.W. 2013. World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology: W.A.A.V.P. second edition: Guidelines for evaluating the efficacy of parasiticides for the treatment, prevention and control of flea and tick infestations on dogs and cats. Vet Parasitol 194:84-97. • Campbell, W.C., Conder G.A, Marchiondo A.A. 2009. Future of the animal health industry at a time of food crisis. Vet Parasitol 163 (3): 188-195. • Marchiondo, A.A., Holdsworth, P.A., Green, P., Blagburn, B.L., Jacobs, D.E. 2007. World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (W.A.A.V.P.) guidelines for evaluating the efficacy of parasiticides for the treatment, prevention and control of flea and tick infestations on dogs and cats. Vet Parasitol 145: 332-344. • Marchiondo, A.A., Meola S.M., Palma K.G., Slusser J.H., Meola R.W. 1999. Chorion formation and ultrastructure of the egg of the cat flea (Siphonaptera, Pulicidae). J Med Entomol 36 (2): 149-157. • Co-Editor of Veterinary Parasitology Special Issue: “Antiparasitic Drug Use and Resistance in Large and Small Ruminants and Equines: Current Status in the United States with Global Perspectives”, 2014, Vet. Parasitology, Vol 204, Issues 1-2, pages 1-73. • Editor of PYRANTEL PARASITICIDE THERAPY IN HUMANS AND DOMESTIC ANIMALS, Academic Press, Elsevier, July 1, 2016, ISBN: 978-0-12-801449-3, 143 pages. • Patent Declaration: Synergistic activity of Fipronil and (S)-methoprene. Declaration, U.S. Patent 45313-2339, Issued August 1, 2000. Insecticidal combination to control mammal fleas, in particular on cats and dogs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Research Fellow, Zoetis (formally Pfizer Animal Health); currently Managing Director, Adobe Veterinary Parasitology Consulting LLC, Santa Fe, NM, USA