PVC Formulary
3rd Edition
Description
PVC Formulary contains invaluable information for PVC manufacturers, processors, and users. It discusses new product development and product engineering tools and the current state of the market for PVC products. This provides the reader with the critical data they need to formulate successful and durable products and to evaluate formulations on the background of compositions used by others.
Polymer properties determining its proper selection are covered. Commercial types and grades, polymer forms, and physical-chemical properties of PVC are discussed in detail. All essential information required for the decision-making process is presented clearly to provide the reader with the necessary data.
The book contains over 600 formulations of products belonging to 23 categories derived from characteristic methods of production. A broad selection of formulations is used in each category to determine the essential components of formulations used in a particular method of processing, the most important parameters of successful products, troubleshooting information, and suggestions of further sources of information on the method of processing.
Key Features
- A comprehensive and data-rich guide to PVC and its additives, enabling easier and more effective material selection
- Over 600 formulations included, along with methods of processing and troubleshooting information
- Includes critical data on physical properties, mechanical properties, health and safety, and environmental information for PVC and its products
Readership
Academic researchers; R&D professionals; production chemists and engineers; mechanical, environmental, and civil engineers. Upper level undergrad and grad students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. PVC Properties
3. PVC Additives
4. PVC Formulations
5. Data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885635
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada