PVC Degradation and Stabilization
3rd Edition
Description
PVC stabilization, the most important aspect of formulation and performance of this polymer, is discussed in details. This book contains all information required to design successful stabilization formula for any product made out of PVC.
Separate chapters review information on chemical structure, PVC manufacturing technology, morphology, degradation by thermal energy, UV, gamma, other forms of radiation, mechanodegradation, and chemical degradation. The chapter on analytical methods used in studying of degradative and stabilization processes helps in establishing system of checking results of stabilization with different stabilizing systems. Stabilization and stabilizers are discussed in full detail in the most important chapter of this book. The final chapter contains information on the effects of PVC and its additives on health, safety and environment.
This book contains analysis of all essential papers and patents published until recently on the above subject. It either locates the answers to relevant questions and offers solutions or gives references in which such answers can be found.
PVC Degradation and Stabilization is must to have for chemists, engineers, scientists, university teachers and students, designers, material scientists, environmental chemists, and lawyers who work with polyvinyl chloride and its additives or have any interest in these products. This book is the one authoritative source on the subject.
Key Features
- A practical and up-to-date reference guide for engineers and scientists designing with PVC
- Covers thermal, UV, gamma radiation, chemical, and other forms of degradation
- Includes a critical discussion of the sustainability issues faced by PVC and its additives, as well as health and safety concerns
Readership
Plastics engineers, product designers, materials scientists. Core sectors – construction, consumer goods (eg toys, cosmetics), automotive/aerospace
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: CHEMICAL STRUCTURE OF PVC
- 1.1 REPEAT STRUCTURES AND THEIR BASIC ORGANIC CHEMISTRY
- 1.2 MOLECULAR WEIGHT AND ITS DISTRIBUTION
- 1.3 PREDICTION OF FORMATION OF IRREGULAR SEGMENTS
- 1.4 IRREGULAR SEGMENTS
- Chapter 2: PVC MANUFACTURE TECHNOLOGY
- 2.1 MONOMER
- 2.2 BASIC STEPS OF RADICAL POLYMERIZATION
- 2.3 POLYMERIZATION TECHNOLOGY
- 2.4 POLYMERIZATION CONDITIONS AND PVC PROPERTIES
- 2.5 OPTIMAL OPERATION OF INDUSTRIAL PVC DRYER
- Chapter 3: PVC MORPHOLOGY
- 3.1 MOLECULAR WEIGHT OF POLYMER (CHAIN LENGTH)
- 3.2 CONFIGURATION AND CONFORMATION
- 3.3 CHAIN FOLDS
- 3.4 CHAIN THICKNESS
- 3.5 ENTANGLEMENTS
- 3.6 CRYSTALLINE STRUCTURE
- 3.7 GRAIN MORPHOLOGY
- Chapter 4: PRINCIPLES OF THERMAL DEGRADATION
- 4.1 THE REASONS FOR POLYMER INSTABILITY
- 4.2 MECHANISMS OF THERMAL DEGRADATION
- 4.3 KINETICS
- 4.4 RESULTS OF THERMAL DEGRADATION
- 4.5 EFFECT OF ADDITIVES
- Chapter 5: PRINCIPLES OF UV DEGRADATION
- 5.1 REASONS FOR POLYMER INSTABILITY
- GROTTHUS-DRAPER PRINCIPLE
- 5.2 MECHANISMS OF DEGRADATION
- 5.3 KINETICS
- 5.4 RESULTS OF UV DEGRADATION
- 5.5 EFFECT OF ADDITIVES
- Chapter 6: PRINCIPLES OF DEGRADATION BY γ-RADIATION
- 6.1 THE REASONS FOR POLYMER INSTABILITY
- 6.2 MECHANISMS
- 6.3 KINETICS
- 6.4 RESULTS
- 6.5 EFFECT OF ADDITIVES
- Chapter 7: DEGRADATION BY OTHER FORMS OF RADIATION
- 7.1 ARGON PLASMA
- 7.2 β-RADIATION (ELECTRON BEAM)
- 7.3 CORONA DISCHARGE
- 7.4 ION (PROTON) BEAM
- 7.5 LASER
- 7.6 METALLIZATION
- 7.7 MICROWAVE
- 7.8 NEUTRON IRRADIATION
- 7.9 OXYGEN PLASMA
- 7.10 X-RAYS
- 7.11 ULTRASONIC
- Chapter 8: MECHANODEGRADATION
- Chapter 9: CHEMICAL DEGRADATION
- 9.1 METHODS OF CHEMICAL DEHYDROCHLORINATION
- 9.2 KINETICS AND MECHANISMS OF REACTION
- Chapter 10: ANALYTICAL METHODS
- 10.1 HEAT STABILITY TEST
- 10.2 THERMOGRAVIMETRIC ANALYSIS
- 10.3 COMBUSTION
- 10.4 OPTICAL PROPERTIES
- 10.5 SPECTROSCOPIC METHODS
- 10.6 CHROMATOGRAPHIC METHODS
- 10.7 MECHANICAL PROPERTIES
- 10.8 OTHER ESSENTIAL METHODS OF TESTING
- 10.9 INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS
- Chapter 11: PRINCIPLES OF STABILIZATION
- 11.1 FUNCTIONS OF PVC STABILIZERS
- 11.2 THEORIES
- 11.3 STABILIZER GROUPS
- Chapter 12: HEALTH & SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
- 12.1 TOXIC SUBSTANCE CONTROL
- 12.2 CARCINOGENIC EFFECT
- 12.3 TERATOGENIC AND MUTAGENIC EFFECT
- 12.4 ALLERGY
- 12.5 WORKPLACE EXPOSURE LIMITS
- 12.6 EXPOSURE FROM CONSUMER PRODUCTS
- 12.7 DRINKING WATER
- 12.8 FOOD REGULATORY ACTS
- 12.8 TOXICITY OF STABILIZERS
- 12.9 LIFECYCLE ASSESSMENT
- 12.10 REFORMULATION IN WASTE PROCESSING
- 12.11 PHOTODEGRADABLE PVC
- 12.12 ENERGY RECOVERY
- 12.13 WASTE PROCESSING
- INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 20th March 2015
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198850
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885000
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada