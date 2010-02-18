Pursuing Information Literacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345909, 9781780630281

Pursuing Information Literacy

1st Edition

Roles and Relationships

Authors: Emmett Lombard
eBook ISBN: 9781780630281
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345909
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 18th February 2010
Page Count: 182
Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

About the author

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction

Why Information Literacy?

Roles

History

Definition

The four components

Research, information and information literacy

Chapter arrangement

Chapter 2: Business

Buyer as seeker

Buyer as provider

Seller as seeker

Seller as provider

Issues

Tips

Chapter 3: Health care

Patient as seeker

Patient as provider

Practitioner as seeker

Practitioner as provider

Administrator as seeker

Administrator as provider

Issues

Tips

Chapter 4: Media

Viewer as seeker

Viewer as provider

Reporter as seeker

Reporter as provider

Administrator as seeker

Administrator as provider

Issues

Tips

Chapter 5: Government

Citizen as seeker

Citizen as provider

Government as seeker

Government as provider

Issues

Tips

Chapter 6: Justice

Peace officer as seeker

Peace officer as provider

Judge as seeker

Judge as provider

Lawyer as seeker

Lawyer as provider

Convict as seeker

Convict as provider

Issues

Tips

Chapter 7: Defense

Information literacy and the intelligence cycle

Strategist as seeker

Strategist as provider

Tactician as seeker

Tactician as provider

Issues

Tips

Chapter 8: Education

Student as seeker

Student as provider

Teacher as seeker

Teacher as provider

Administrator as seeker

Administrator as provider

Parent as seeker

Parent as provider

Issues

Tips

Chapter 9: Conclusion

Organization and the individual

Assessment

Libraries

Information literacy, truth and the fifth component

Providers and components

Information literacy as subject

Future

Further reading

Index

Description

The primary purpose of Pursuing Information Literacy is to inspire individual thinking and application. The book reviews important information literacy and its social significance and the application of information literacy in a number of different sectors. The future of information literacy is explored in concluding chapters.

Key Features

  • Philosophical framework and practical approaches
  • Beyond academia; different equations
  • Consistency and comfort as concept; expansion of domain

Readership

Anyone in an organization that seeks to foster Information Age literacies

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630281
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345909

About the Authors

Emmett Lombard Author

Emmett Lombard is a Librarian, Webmaster, and English Instructor at Gannon University in the United States. He presents his information literacy ideas at international forums, and inspires people to take ownership over their learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gannon University, USA

