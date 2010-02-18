Pursuing Information Literacy
1st Edition
Roles and Relationships
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
About the author
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction
Why Information Literacy?
Roles
History
Definition
The four components
Research, information and information literacy
Chapter arrangement
Chapter 2: Business
Buyer as seeker
Buyer as provider
Seller as seeker
Seller as provider
Issues
Tips
Chapter 3: Health care
Patient as seeker
Patient as provider
Practitioner as seeker
Practitioner as provider
Administrator as seeker
Administrator as provider
Issues
Tips
Chapter 4: Media
Viewer as seeker
Viewer as provider
Reporter as seeker
Reporter as provider
Administrator as seeker
Administrator as provider
Issues
Tips
Chapter 5: Government
Citizen as seeker
Citizen as provider
Government as seeker
Government as provider
Issues
Tips
Chapter 6: Justice
Peace officer as seeker
Peace officer as provider
Judge as seeker
Judge as provider
Lawyer as seeker
Lawyer as provider
Convict as seeker
Convict as provider
Issues
Tips
Chapter 7: Defense
Information literacy and the intelligence cycle
Strategist as seeker
Strategist as provider
Tactician as seeker
Tactician as provider
Issues
Tips
Chapter 8: Education
Student as seeker
Student as provider
Teacher as seeker
Teacher as provider
Administrator as seeker
Administrator as provider
Parent as seeker
Parent as provider
Issues
Tips
Chapter 9: Conclusion
Organization and the individual
Assessment
Libraries
Information literacy, truth and the fifth component
Providers and components
Information literacy as subject
Future
Further reading
Index
Description
The primary purpose of Pursuing Information Literacy is to inspire individual thinking and application. The book reviews important information literacy and its social significance and the application of information literacy in a number of different sectors. The future of information literacy is explored in concluding chapters.
Key Features
- Philosophical framework and practical approaches
- Beyond academia; different equations
- Consistency and comfort as concept; expansion of domain
Readership
Anyone in an organization that seeks to foster Information Age literacies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 18th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630281
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345909
About the Authors
Emmett Lombard Author
Emmett Lombard is a Librarian, Webmaster, and English Instructor at Gannon University in the United States. He presents his information literacy ideas at international forums, and inspires people to take ownership over their learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gannon University, USA