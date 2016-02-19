Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids is a five-chapter text that presents a simple introduction to the basic chemistry of purines and pyrimidines and their derivatives.

The opening chapters describe the general properties, reactions, and synthesis of purines and pyrimidines. The next chapter deals with the structure, synthesis, mechanism, and stereochemistry of nucleosides and their analogues. These topics are followed by a discussion on the reactions and biosynthesis of nucleotides. The final chapter focuses on the structure and biosynthesis of DNA, RNA, and other nucleic acids. This book is of value to organic chemists and biochemists, as well as researchers in the allied fields.