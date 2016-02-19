Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids
1st Edition
Description
Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids is a five-chapter text that presents a simple introduction to the basic chemistry of purines and pyrimidines and their derivatives.
The opening chapters describe the general properties, reactions, and synthesis of purines and pyrimidines. The next chapter deals with the structure, synthesis, mechanism, and stereochemistry of nucleosides and their analogues. These topics are followed by a discussion on the reactions and biosynthesis of nucleotides. The final chapter focuses on the structure and biosynthesis of DNA, RNA, and other nucleic acids. This book is of value to organic chemists and biochemists, as well as researchers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Author's Preface
Introduction
I. General Chemistry of Purines and Pyrimidines
1. General Character of Purines and Pyrimidines
2. Substitution by Electrophilic Reagents
3. Substitution by Nucleophilic Reagents
4. Rearrangements
5. Reduction
6. Addition Reactions
7. Acylation and Alkylation
8. Oxidation
References
II. Synthesis of Purines and Pyrimidines
1. Pyrimidines
2. Purines
References
III. Nucleosides
1. Structure
2. Synthesis
3. Mechanism and Stereochemistry of Nucleoside Synthesis
4. Analogues
References
IV. Nucleotides
1. Ribonucleotides
2. Deoxyribonucleotides
3. Other Nucleotides
4. Biosynthesis of Mononucleotides
References
V. Nucleic Acids
1. Structure of DNA
2. Structure of RNA
3. Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acids
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225265
About the Author
T. L. V. Ulbricht
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
