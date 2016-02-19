Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200231, 9781483225265

Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids

1st Edition

Authors: T. L. V. Ulbricht
Editors: Robert Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483225265
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 88
Description

Purines, Pyrimidines and Nucleotides and the Chemistry of Nucleic Acids is a five-chapter text that presents a simple introduction to the basic chemistry of purines and pyrimidines and their derivatives.
The opening chapters describe the general properties, reactions, and synthesis of purines and pyrimidines. The next chapter deals with the structure, synthesis, mechanism, and stereochemistry of nucleosides and their analogues. These topics are followed by a discussion on the reactions and biosynthesis of nucleotides. The final chapter focuses on the structure and biosynthesis of DNA, RNA, and other nucleic acids. This book is of value to organic chemists and biochemists, as well as researchers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents


Author's Preface

Introduction

I. General Chemistry of Purines and Pyrimidines

1. General Character of Purines and Pyrimidines

2. Substitution by Electrophilic Reagents

3. Substitution by Nucleophilic Reagents

4. Rearrangements

5. Reduction

6. Addition Reactions

7. Acylation and Alkylation

8. Oxidation

References

II. Synthesis of Purines and Pyrimidines

1. Pyrimidines

2. Purines

References

III. Nucleosides

1. Structure

2. Synthesis

3. Mechanism and Stereochemistry of Nucleoside Synthesis

4. Analogues

References

IV. Nucleotides

1. Ribonucleotides

2. Deoxyribonucleotides

3. Other Nucleotides

4. Biosynthesis of Mononucleotides

References

V. Nucleic Acids

1. Structure of DNA

2. Structure of RNA

3. Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acids

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483225265

About the Author

T. L. V. Ulbricht

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine

