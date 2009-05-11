A best seller since 1966, Purification of Laboratory Chemicals keeps engineers, scientists, chemists, biochemists and students up to date with the purification of the chemical reagents with which they work, the processes for their purification, and guides readerd on critical safety and hazards for the safe handling of chemicals and processes.

The Sixth Edition is updated and provides expanded coverage of the latest chemical products and processing techniques, safety and hazards. The book has been reorganised and is now fully indexed by CAS Registry Numbers. Compounds are now grouped to make navigation easier and literature references for all substances and techniques have been added, and ambiguous alternate names and cross references have been removed.