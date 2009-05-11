Purification of Laboratory Chemicals - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781856175678, 9780080878249

Purification of Laboratory Chemicals

6th Edition

Authors: W.L.F. Armarego Christina Chai W.L.F. Armarego Christina Chai
eBook ISBN: 9780080878249
Paperback ISBN: 9781856175678
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th May 2009
Page Count: 760
Description

A best seller since 1966, Purification of Laboratory Chemicals keeps engineers, scientists, chemists, biochemists and students up to date with the purification of the chemical reagents with which they work, the processes for their purification, and guides readerd on critical safety and hazards for the safe handling of chemicals and processes.

The Sixth Edition is updated and provides expanded coverage of the latest chemical products and processing techniques, safety and hazards. The book has been reorganised and is now fully indexed by CAS Registry Numbers. Compounds are now grouped to make navigation easier and literature references for all substances and techniques have been added, and ambiguous alternate names and cross references have been removed.

Key Features

  • The only comprehensive chemical purification reference, a market leader since 1966, Amarego delivers essential information for research and industrial chemists, pharmacists and engineers: '... (it) will be the most commonly used reference book in any chemical or biochemical laboratory' (MDPI Journal)
  • An essential lab practice and proceedures manual. Improves efficiency, results and safety by providing critical information for day-to-day lab and processing work. Improved, clear organization and new indexing delivers accurate, reliable information on processes and techniques of purification along with detailed physical properties.
  • The Sixth Edition has been reorganised and is fully indexed by CAS Registry Numbers; compounds are now grouped to make navigation easier; literature references for all substances and techniques have been added; ambiguous alternate names and cross references removed; new chemical products and processing techniques are covered; hazards and safety remain central to the book.

Readership

Chemical Engineers, Chemists, Biochemists and Pharmaceutical Engineers who process and purify commercial chemicals in industry; university and commercial research laboratories.

Table of Contents

  • Preface to the Sixth Edition
  • Preface to the First Edition
  • Preface to the Second Edition
  • Preface to the Third Edition
  • Preface to the Fourth Edition
  • Preface to the Fifth Edition
  • Chapter 1: COMMON PHYSICAL TECHNIQUES USED IN PURIFICATION
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • THE QUESTION OF PURITY
    • SAFETY PRECAUTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PURIFICATION OF LABORATORY CHEMICALS
    • METHODS OF PURIFICATION OF REAGENTS AND SOLVENTS
    • TABLES
  • Chapter 2: CHEMICAL METHODS USED IN PURIFICATION
    • Publisher Summary
    • GENERAL REMARKS
    • REMOVAL OF TRACES OF METALS FROM REAGENTS
    • USE OF METAL HYDRIDES
    • PURIFICATION via DERIVATIVES
    • GENERAL METHODS FOR THE PURIFICATION OF CLASSES OF COMPOUNDS
    • GENERAL PROCEDURES FOR THE PURIFICATION OF SOME CLASSES OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS
  • Chapter 3: THE FUTURE OF PURIFICATION
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • ORGANOCATALYSIS
    • MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES
    • SOLID PHASE SYNTHESIS
    • ALTERNATIVE SOLVENTS
  • Chapter 4: PURIFICATION OF ORGANIC CHEMICALS
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • ALIPHATIC COMPOUNDS
    • ALICYCLIC COMPOUNDS
    • AROMATIC COMPOUNDS
    • HETEROCYCLIC COMPOUNDS
  • Chapter 5: PURIFICATION OF INORGANIC AND METAL-ORGANIC CHEMICALS
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • INORGANIC COMPOUNDS
    • METAL-ORGANIC COMPOUNDS
  • Chapter 6: PURIFICATION OF BIOCHEMICALS AND RELATED PRODUCTS
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • AMINO ACIDS and PEPTIDES
    • PROTEINS, ENZYMES, DNA and RNA
    • CAROTENOIDS
    • CARBOHYDRATES
    • STEROIDS
    • MISCELLANEOUS COMPOUNDS (including biologically useful reagents, low-molecular-weight bioactive substances, antibiotics, coenzymes, vitamins, lipids, phospholipids, nucleosides, nucleotides and polynucleotides)
  • GENERAL SUBJECT INDEX
  • CAS Registry Numbers Index

About the Author

W.L.F. Armarego

W.L.F. Armarego

Wilfred L. F. Armarego graduated BSc (Hons) in 1953 and PhD from the University of London in 1956 and came to Australia in that year. After two years at the Central Research Laboratories (ICIANZ) in Melbourne, where he worked on plant growth substances, and one year on potentially carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons at the University of Melbourne as Senior Demonstrator in Organic Chemistry, he joined the Department of Medical Chemistry as a Research Fellow in 1960. He became a Fellow in 1963 and was awarded a DSc degree (London) in 1968. He was promoted to Senior Fellow in 1967 and began research work on the biochemistry and molecular biology of pteridine-requiring enzymes related to the inherited metabolic disease phenylketonuria and its variants. He was head of the Protein Biochemistry Group and Pteridine Biochemistry Laboratory until his retirement in 1996. He is now a visiting fellow at the John Curtin School of Medical Research, and member of the editorial boards of ‘Medicinal Research Reviews’ and ‘Pteridines’ journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Molecular Bioscience, The John Curtin School of Medical Research, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

Christina Chai

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Chemical and Engineering Sciences, Singapore

Reviews

"This monograph remains the bible for practising chemists... (It) will be the most commonly used reference book in any chemical or biochemical laboratory."--MDPI

