Purification of Laboratory Chemicals
5th Edition
Description
Now in its fifth edition, the book has been updated to include more detailed descriptions of new or more commonly used techniques since the last edition as well as remove those that are no longer used, procedures which have been developed recently, ionization constants (pKa values) and also more detail about the trivial names of compounds.
In addition to having two general chapters on purification procedures, this book provides details of the physical properties and purification procedures, taken from literature, of a very extensive number of organic, inorganic and biochemical compounds which are commercially available. This is the only complete source that covers the purification of laboratory chemicals that are commercially available in this manner and format.
Key Features
- Complete update of this valuable, well-known reference
- Provides purification procedures of commercially available chemicals and biochemicals
- Includes an extremely useful compilation of ionisation constants
Readership
Approximately 33,000 Chemical Engineers are practicing in North America today. Chemical Engineers are the core audience for this book and can be found in industries including, but not limited to, petroleum refining, paper, plastics, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, specialty chemicals and electronics. Manufacturing industries employ 73% of all Chemical Engineers.
Table of Contents
Common Physical Techniques Used in Purification; Chemical Methods Used in Purification; Purification of Organic Compounds; Purification of Inorganic and Metal-Organic Compounds; Purification of Biochemicals and Related Products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 7th March 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515465
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750675710
About the Author
W.L.F. Armarego
Wilfred L. F. Armarego graduated BSc (Hons) in 1953 and PhD from the University of London in 1956 and came to Australia in that year. After two years at the Central Research Laboratories (ICIANZ) in Melbourne, where he worked on plant growth substances, and one year on potentially carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons at the University of Melbourne as Senior Demonstrator in Organic Chemistry, he joined the Department of Medical Chemistry as a Research Fellow in 1960. He became a Fellow in 1963 and was awarded a DSc degree (London) in 1968. He was promoted to Senior Fellow in 1967 and began research work on the biochemistry and molecular biology of pteridine-requiring enzymes related to the inherited metabolic disease phenylketonuria and its variants. He was head of the Protein Biochemistry Group and Pteridine Biochemistry Laboratory until his retirement in 1996. He is now a visiting fellow at the John Curtin School of Medical Research, and member of the editorial boards of ‘Medicinal Research Reviews’ and ‘Pteridines’ journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Molecular Bioscience, The John Curtin School of Medical Research, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia
Christina Chai
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Chemical and Engineering Sciences, Singapore
Reviews
Review of previous edition: This monograph remains the bible for practising chemists wishing to know how to dry solvents or purify commercially available laboratory chemicals...The authors have made good use of computerised databases for up to date information and have placed a noticeable emphasis on safety. It is of manageable size and, like its forebears, will be the most commonly used reference book in any chemical or biochemical laboratory. - Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI), October 1997