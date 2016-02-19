Pulse Width Modulated (PWM) Power Supplies, Volume 45

A restricted source of power supply is analysed in this book - namely the switching mode power supplies (SMPS), which utilise the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technique to operate. Even though restricted, such a class of power supply is vital to circuits as most of modern electronic equipment is dependant on this form of technology to feed electronic boards. Its main advantages are greater efficiency, and its minimum physical size and weight.

Interdisciplinary knowledge such as circuit theory, semiconductor devices theory and technology, magnetics theory and technology, linear and nonlinear control theory is involved in the design of an SMPS.

This volume provides designers with an in-depth overview on the latest interdisciplinary methods involved in the design of switching mode power supplies, providing the reader with a tool whereby the learning time can be reduced and information about switching mode power supplies design processes can be easily accessed. The book adopts a systemic approach, subdividing the information into functional blocks whose properties and relationships are evaluated and compared with each other. A comprehensive list of references to the literature is given thus enabling the reader to follow up on more detail.