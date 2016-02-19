Public Relations
1st Edition
Made Simple
Description
Public Relations discuss the historical background, organization, definition, and promotion of the subject as a management function. The factors that influence public expectations of public relations are presented in detail. A section of the book enumerates the characteristics of an effective PR practitioner. Such factors as ability to communicate, organize, interact with people, having personal integrity, and imagination are explained thoroughly.
The book provides a comprehensive discussion of the common and statute law affecting public relations. It also reviews the types of defamation like slander and libel. The topic copyright is explained. A section of the book covers the product’s life cycle. This subject includes the packaging, distribution, sales force, market education, promotion, and merchandising of the product. It is important that management- employee relations should be stimulated by PR techniques. These techniques can be in the form of house journals, notice-boards, audio-visual, speak up schemes, shop-floor talks, staff conferences, and other get-togethers.
The book will provide useful information to reporters, advertisers, commercial developers, students and researchers in the field of marketing.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
Par 1: Public Relations as a Management Function
1 Introduction to Public Relations
What Do We Mean by Public Relations?
Historical Background
Publics
The Total Organization
PR Defined
PR and Advertising
2 Definition, Concept and Principles of Public Relations
Essentials of a PR Definition
Public Relations and Advertising
3 An Organization and its Publics
Basic Publics
The Media
Publics of the IPR
4 Factors Which Influence Public Attitudes Towards Public Relations
Bad Press Relations
Media/Art Misrepresentation
Behavior of PROs
Whitewashing
Advertising Attitudes
Marketing Attitudes
Dislike of PROs and PR
5 The Service Nature of Public Relations
Service to the Organization—Feedback
Service to the Mass Media
Service to the Organization's Publics
6 Qualities Needed by the PR Practitioner
Ability to Communicate
Ability to Organize
Ability to get on with People
Personal Integrity
Imagination
7 PR Organizations, UK and International
Institute of Public Relations
Public Relations Consultants Association
British Association of Industrial Editors
International Public Relations Association
European Federation of Public Relations (CERP)
International Association of Business Communicators
8 The IPR Code of Professional Conduct and its Interpretation
Interpretation of the Code of Professional Conduct
9 Common and Statute Law Affecting Public Relations
Contract
Defamation
Copyright
Passing Off
Lotteries
Statute Law
Part 2: PR Practice in Organizational Frameworks
10 In-House PR Department and PR Consultancies
Reasons for Using an Advertising Agency
Reasons for Using a PR Consultancy
Kinds of PR Consultancies
Advantages of PR Consultancy Services
Disadvantages of PR Consultancy Services
How to Appoint a Consultant
The In-House or Internal PR Department
Advantages of In-House PR Department
Disadvantages of In-House PR Department
11 Public Relations in Industry and Commerce
PR in the Marketing Department
Employee Relations
Community Relations
Corporate and Financial Relations
International Marketing
12 Public Relations in Central Government
The Third World
Central Office of Information
British Overseas Trade Board
Nationalized Industries
Quangos
13 Public Relations in Local Government
Regional Hospital Boards
Development Corporations
Qualities of a Local Government PRO
Range of Local Government PR Work
14 Public Relations in Non-Commercial Organizations
The Police
The Armed Forces
Charities and Voluntary Bodies
Religious Organizations
Educational Establishments and Organizations
Friendly Societies
Part 3: Operational Public Relations
15 Planning PR Programs
Submission of a PR Program
Charting a PR Program
Controls
Six-point PR Planning Model
16 Appreciation of the Situation
The Image
Sources of Information
17 DeterminingE Objectives
A Manufacturing Company
A Local Authority
A Charity
A Trade Association
18 Selecting Media
Cost-benefit Method
19 Budgeting
Time
Materials
Expenses
Three Examples of Budgets
20 Preparing Reports and Propositions
Internal Report
Consultancy Proposition
21 Assessment of Results
Observation and Experience
Feedback and Its Assessment
Research
Part 4: The Media of Public Relations
22 The Press—National, Regional, International
Special Merits of the Press
Special Demerits of the Press
History, Location and Distribution
Kinds of Publication and Circulation Figures
The Varied British Press
How to Know the Press
23 Broadcasting Media—Television and Radio
Television
Radio
24 Documentary Films and Visual Aids
Documentary Films
Video-tape
Video-discs
Filmstrips
Slides
Exhibits, Scale and Working Models
Visual Aids and Internal Relations
25 House Journals
Types of House Journals
House Journal Techniques
Externals
26 Corporate Identity
History
Four Basics
Trade Characters
Slogans
Items Involved in Design Change
Generic Terms
27 Printed Material
28 CorporateO Advertising
Modern Use of Corporate Advertising
Generic Advertising
Production of Corporate Advertising
Researching Results of Corporate Advertising
Corporate Ads Addressed to the Press
29 Sponsorships
Examples of Sponsorship
Why Sponsor?
Is Sponsorship Wise?
Some Forms of Sponsorship
30 Conferences and Seminars
Conferences
Seminars
31 Exhibitions
Special Characteristics
PR Support
Exhibition Promoters' PR
PR Exhibitions
Sponsorship of Exhibitions
32 Media in Developing Countries
Dearth of Western-style Mass Media
Limitations of the Existing Mass Media
Other Mass Media
Folk, Traditional and other Localized Media
Open Air Events
Part 5: Practical Aspect of Public Relations
33 Press Material
What is News?
Credibility
Originality
Language and Vocabulary
Writing the Release
Importance of the Opening Paragraph
The Subject
Seven-Point News Release Model
Different Kinds of Release
Presentation of Releases
House Style Exceptions
Mailing Lists
News Agencies
Exclusive Signed Feature Articles
How to Write Feature Articles
Syndicated Articles
Studying the Media
Sources of Information
34 Broadcasting Material and Facilities
Five Points to Remember about Television
Opportunities for PR coverage
Differences between Radio and Television
Opportunities for PR Coverage on Radio
Attacks on Television Programs
Teletext and Viewdata
Unitel Nation-wide News Service
35 Organizing PR Functions and Events
The Press Conference
The Press Reception
The Facility Visit
The Open Day
The Press Lunch
Planning Considerations
Example of a Press Facility Visit
36 PR Photography
Telling a Story Pictorially
What Editors Want
Working with the Photographer
Photo Captions
Ways of Avoiding Wasteful Distribution of Pictures
37 WORKING WITH THE PRINTER
Printing Processes
Production Time Schedules
Correcting Proofs
New Symbols for Correcting Proofs
38 The Future of Public Relations
New Fields of PR Activity
Media Changes
Education and Training
Appendix 1: CAM Education Foundation
Appendix 2: London Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Appendix 3: Addresses of Organizations and Services
Appendix 4: Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Made Simple 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Made Simple
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183176
About the Author
Frank Jefkins
Frank Jefkins was the author of the highly successful text, Public Relations Techniques, on which this book is based. He was highly regarded in the field of public relations, illustrated by his receipt of the Sir Stephen Tallents Medal from the Institute of Public Relations for 'exceptional achievement in, and contribution to, public relations practice'.
Affiliations and Expertise
Awarded the Sir Stephen Tallents Medal from the Institute of Public Relations for 'exceptional achievement in, and contribution to, public relations practice'.