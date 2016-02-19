Public Relations discuss the historical background, organization, definition, and promotion of the subject as a management function. The factors that influence public expectations of public relations are presented in detail. A section of the book enumerates the characteristics of an effective PR practitioner. Such factors as ability to communicate, organize, interact with people, having personal integrity, and imagination are explained thoroughly. The book provides a comprehensive discussion of the common and statute law affecting public relations. It also reviews the types of defamation like slander and libel. The topic copyright is explained. A section of the book covers the product’s life cycle. This subject includes the packaging, distribution, sales force, market education, promotion, and merchandising of the product. It is important that management- employee relations should be stimulated by PR techniques. These techniques can be in the form of house journals, notice-boards, audio-visual, speak up schemes, shop-floor talks, staff conferences, and other get-togethers. The book will provide useful information to reporters, advertisers, commercial developers, students and researchers in the field of marketing.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgment

Par 1: Public Relations as a Management Function

1 Introduction to Public Relations

What Do We Mean by Public Relations?

Historical Background

Publics

The Total Organization

PR Defined

PR and Advertising

2 Definition, Concept and Principles of Public Relations

Essentials of a PR Definition

Public Relations and Advertising

3 An Organization and its Publics

Basic Publics

The Media

Publics of the IPR

4 Factors Which Influence Public Attitudes Towards Public Relations

Bad Press Relations

Media/Art Misrepresentation

Behavior of PROs

Whitewashing

Advertising Attitudes

Marketing Attitudes

Dislike of PROs and PR

5 The Service Nature of Public Relations

Service to the Organization—Feedback

Service to the Mass Media

Service to the Organization's Publics

6 Qualities Needed by the PR Practitioner

Ability to Communicate

Ability to Organize

Ability to get on with People

Personal Integrity

Imagination

7 PR Organizations, UK and International

Institute of Public Relations

Public Relations Consultants Association

British Association of Industrial Editors

International Public Relations Association

European Federation of Public Relations (CERP)

International Association of Business Communicators

8 The IPR Code of Professional Conduct and its Interpretation

Interpretation of the Code of Professional Conduct

9 Common and Statute Law Affecting Public Relations

Contract

Defamation

Copyright

Passing Off

Lotteries

Statute Law

Part 2: PR Practice in Organizational Frameworks

10 In-House PR Department and PR Consultancies

Reasons for Using an Advertising Agency

Reasons for Using a PR Consultancy

Kinds of PR Consultancies

Advantages of PR Consultancy Services

Disadvantages of PR Consultancy Services

How to Appoint a Consultant

The In-House or Internal PR Department

Advantages of In-House PR Department

Disadvantages of In-House PR Department

11 Public Relations in Industry and Commerce

PR in the Marketing Department

Employee Relations

Community Relations

Corporate and Financial Relations

International Marketing

12 Public Relations in Central Government

The Third World

Central Office of Information

British Overseas Trade Board

Nationalized Industries

Quangos

13 Public Relations in Local Government

Regional Hospital Boards

Development Corporations

Qualities of a Local Government PRO

Range of Local Government PR Work

14 Public Relations in Non-Commercial Organizations

The Police

The Armed Forces

Charities and Voluntary Bodies

Religious Organizations

Educational Establishments and Organizations

Friendly Societies

Part 3: Operational Public Relations

15 Planning PR Programs

Submission of a PR Program

Charting a PR Program

Controls

Six-point PR Planning Model

16 Appreciation of the Situation

The Image

Sources of Information

17 DeterminingE Objectives

A Manufacturing Company

A Local Authority

A Charity

A Trade Association

18 Selecting Media

Cost-benefit Method

19 Budgeting

Time

Materials

Expenses

Three Examples of Budgets

20 Preparing Reports and Propositions

Internal Report

Consultancy Proposition

21 Assessment of Results

Observation and Experience

Feedback and Its Assessment

Research

Part 4: The Media of Public Relations

22 The Press—National, Regional, International

Special Merits of the Press

Special Demerits of the Press

History, Location and Distribution

Kinds of Publication and Circulation Figures

The Varied British Press

How to Know the Press

23 Broadcasting Media—Television and Radio

Television

Radio

24 Documentary Films and Visual Aids

Documentary Films

Video-tape

Video-discs

Filmstrips

Slides

Exhibits, Scale and Working Models

Visual Aids and Internal Relations

25 House Journals

Types of House Journals

House Journal Techniques

Externals

26 Corporate Identity

History

Four Basics

Trade Characters

Slogans

Items Involved in Design Change

Generic Terms

27 Printed Material

28 CorporateO Advertising

Modern Use of Corporate Advertising

Generic Advertising

Production of Corporate Advertising

Researching Results of Corporate Advertising

Corporate Ads Addressed to the Press

29 Sponsorships

Examples of Sponsorship

Why Sponsor?

Is Sponsorship Wise?

Some Forms of Sponsorship

30 Conferences and Seminars

Conferences

Seminars

31 Exhibitions

Special Characteristics

PR Support

Exhibition Promoters' PR

PR Exhibitions

Sponsorship of Exhibitions

32 Media in Developing Countries

Dearth of Western-style Mass Media

Limitations of the Existing Mass Media

Other Mass Media

Folk, Traditional and other Localized Media

Open Air Events

Part 5: Practical Aspect of Public Relations

33 Press Material

What is News?

Credibility

Originality

Language and Vocabulary

Writing the Release

Importance of the Opening Paragraph

The Subject

Seven-Point News Release Model

Different Kinds of Release

Presentation of Releases

House Style Exceptions

Mailing Lists

News Agencies

Exclusive Signed Feature Articles

How to Write Feature Articles

Syndicated Articles

Studying the Media

Sources of Information

34 Broadcasting Material and Facilities

Five Points to Remember about Television

Opportunities for PR coverage

Differences between Radio and Television

Opportunities for PR Coverage on Radio

Attacks on Television Programs

Teletext and Viewdata

Unitel Nation-wide News Service

35 Organizing PR Functions and Events

The Press Conference

The Press Reception

The Facility Visit

The Open Day

The Press Lunch

Planning Considerations

Example of a Press Facility Visit

36 PR Photography

Telling a Story Pictorially

What Editors Want

Working with the Photographer

Photo Captions

Ways of Avoiding Wasteful Distribution of Pictures

37 WORKING WITH THE PRINTER

Printing Processes

Production Time Schedules

Correcting Proofs

New Symbols for Correcting Proofs

38 The Future of Public Relations

New Fields of PR Activity

Media Changes

Education and Training

Appendix 1: CAM Education Foundation

Appendix 2: London Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Appendix 3: Addresses of Organizations and Services

Appendix 4: Bibliography

Index