Public Libraries and their National Policies

1st Edition

International Case Studies

Authors: John Helling
eBook ISBN: 9781780633107
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346791
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 26th March 2012
Page Count: 188
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of abbreviations

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: United States

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Canada

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 4: South Africa

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Useful websites

Chapter 5: Senegal

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Finland

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Sweden

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 8: United Kingdom

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 9: France

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 10: India

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Useful websites

Chapter 11: Turkmenistan

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 12: China

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 13: Australia

Historical background

Current framework

Legislation and legal structure

Conclusion

Chapter 14: Conclusion

Index

Description

Public Libraries and their National Policies is aimed at practicing librarians and scholars with an interest in public libraries. It examines the various models for providing public library services around the world and discusses differences in such areas as funding sources, standards, regulations and use. At a time when public libraries are facing shrinking budgets and increasing pressure to consolidate or otherwise modify their governance structure, this book provides a timely glimpse into international best practices.

Key Features

  • Written by a practicing public library administrator with a working knowledge of policy applications
  • Little published work exists in book form concerning international public library policies

Readership

Practicing librarians and academics with an interest in the different governance and policy models being used around the world to deliver public library service; Library and Information Science students who wish to gain background knowledge of international practices.

Reviews

An interesting book that clearly indicates the intricate relationship between the situation of public libraries and their national context., Journal of Librarianship and Information Science
I would recommend this book as a useful teaching material and introduction to library policies to all who teach library programmes., Information Research
Each public-library system is presented in an easily understood case study that is both interesting and informative. […] This work is recommended for anyone interested in understanding the role of public libraries in their communities, but particularly for those who work or study in the library sector., Australian Library Journal

About the Authors

John Helling Author

John Helling is the Library Director at the Bloomfield-Eastern Greene County Public Library in Indiana, USA. Prior to this, he was a Senior Librarian at the New York Public Library. He teaches Public Library Management at Indiana University and has published several articles and book chapters on various management topics. Helling was recently awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study the national public library policy of Finland.

Bloomfield-Eastern Greene County Public Library, USA

