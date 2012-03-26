Public Libraries and their National Policies
1st Edition
International Case Studies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: United States
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Canada
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 4: South Africa
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Useful websites
Chapter 5: Senegal
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Finland
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Sweden
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 8: United Kingdom
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 9: France
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 10: India
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Useful websites
Chapter 11: Turkmenistan
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 12: China
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 13: Australia
Historical background
Current framework
Legislation and legal structure
Conclusion
Chapter 14: Conclusion
Index
Public Libraries and their National Policies is aimed at practicing librarians and scholars with an interest in public libraries. It examines the various models for providing public library services around the world and discusses differences in such areas as funding sources, standards, regulations and use. At a time when public libraries are facing shrinking budgets and increasing pressure to consolidate or otherwise modify their governance structure, this book provides a timely glimpse into international best practices.
- Written by a practicing public library administrator with a working knowledge of policy applications
- Little published work exists in book form concerning international public library policies
Practicing librarians and academics with an interest in the different governance and policy models being used around the world to deliver public library service; Library and Information Science students who wish to gain background knowledge of international practices.
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 26th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633107
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346791
An interesting book that clearly indicates the intricate relationship between the situation of public libraries and their national context., Journal of Librarianship and Information Science
I would recommend this book as a useful teaching material and introduction to library policies to all who teach library programmes., Information Research
Each public-library system is presented in an easily understood case study that is both interesting and informative. […] This work is recommended for anyone interested in understanding the role of public libraries in their communities, but particularly for those who work or study in the library sector., Australian Library Journal
John Helling Author
John Helling is the Library Director at the Bloomfield-Eastern Greene County Public Library in Indiana, USA. Prior to this, he was a Senior Librarian at the New York Public Library. He teaches Public Library Management at Indiana University and has published several articles and book chapters on various management topics. Helling was recently awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study the national public library policy of Finland.
Bloomfield-Eastern Greene County Public Library, USA