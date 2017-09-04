Psychotropic Drugs, Prevention and Harm Reduction

Part 1. Prevention in Care Environments:Approaches and Practices

1. Scientific Data and Political Decisions in the Field of Addictive Behaviors

2. Social Sciences and Practice Renewal: From Prevention, to Identification. to Early Intervention

Part 2. (Re)designing Prevention: Multidisciplinary Outlooks

3. The Beautiful Life With or Without Drugs: Questions on Emancipation

4. Tobacco and Alcoholic Beverage Consumption of European Adolescents: Substitutes or Complements? The Value of an All-encompassing Policy

5. Animated Images, Words Coming Alive, Reflection in Motion

Part 3. Psychotropic Uses and Health Policies: International Perspectives

6. Towards the Addiction of Adolescents Under Public Protection: Paradoxical Contextualization

7. Socio-anthropological Contributions to the Senegalese Harm Reduction Program

Part 4. Prevention and Harm Reduction at the User Level

8. Promoting Harm Reduction Personal Strategies by Means of Drugs Checking: Its Use in CAARUD

9. Initiation to Injection: A Community Challenge