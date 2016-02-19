Psychotherapeutic Attraction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163987, 9781483154961

Psychotherapeutic Attraction

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Arnold P. Goldstein
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483154961
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 260
Description

Psychotherapeutic Attraction is an experimental study that focuses on gauging whether the effects of relationship and attraction between therapist and patient are potent when it comes to psychotherapy, as both theory and research suggests. The book is not limited to the relationship between therapist and patient, as it also includes clinical reports of successful ""treatment"" of patients by diverse paraprofessionals and lay people.
The book includes a short introduction of the psychotherapeutic relationship and interpersonal attraction; an analysis of direct structuring, trait structuring, and therapist structuring to the relationship of the therapist and patient as well as the effectiveness of therapy; and the effects of relationship and attraction in matching, modeling, and role-playing. The book is meant for psychotherapists, psychologists, and psychology undergraduates who wish to know if relationship, interaction, attraction, transference and co-transference between therapists, patients, and the people around them effect the therapy, as well as those who wish to improve current psychotherapy practices or seek alternative ones.

Table of Contents


Chapter I. Introduction

Chapter II. Direct Structuring

Chapter III. Trait Structuring

Chapter IV. Therapist Structuring

Chapter V. Therapist Status

Chapter VI. Effort

Chapter VII. Interaction Effects: Structuring-Status-Effort

Chapter VIII. Modeling

Chapter IX. Matching

Chapter X. Role Playing

Chapter XI. Group Cohesiveness

Chapter XII. Summary

Appendix I. Questionnaires

Appendix II. Content Analysis Criteria

Author Index

Subject Index

