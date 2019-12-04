Psychoradiology, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708869, 9780323708876

Psychoradiology, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Qiyong Gong
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708869
eBook ISBN: 9780323708876
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2019
Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Psychoradiology, and is edited by Dr. Qiyong Gong. Articles will include: Clinical Strategies and Technical Challenges in Psychoradiology; Resting State Functional MRI for Psychiatry; Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy for Psychiatry; Psychoradiology of Major Depression; Psychoradiological Biomarkers for Psychopharmaceutical Effects; Implementing Imaging into Clinical Routine Screening for Psychosis; Imaging of Autism; Individual-specific Analysis for Psychoradiology; Interventional Psychoradiology: Imaging Guided Therapeutic Intervention of Neuropsychiatric Disorders; Imaging-based Subtyping for Psychiatric Syndromes; Imaging of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; Imaging of Schizophrenia; and more!

About the Authors

Qiyong Gong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Huaxi MR Research Center (HMRRC , Department of Radiology, West China Hospital of Sichuan University, Sichuan Province, P.R.China

