Psychoradiology, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Psychoradiology, and is edited by Dr. Qiyong Gong. Articles will include: Clinical Strategies and Technical Challenges in Psychoradiology; Resting State Functional MRI for Psychiatry; Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy for Psychiatry; Psychoradiology of Major Depression; Psychoradiological Biomarkers for Psychopharmaceutical Effects; Implementing Imaging into Clinical Routine Screening for Psychosis; Imaging of Autism; Individual-specific Analysis for Psychoradiology; Interventional Psychoradiology: Imaging Guided Therapeutic Intervention of Neuropsychiatric Disorders; Imaging-based Subtyping for Psychiatric Syndromes; Imaging of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; Imaging of Schizophrenia; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 4th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323708869
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323708876
About the Authors
Qiyong Gong Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Huaxi MR Research Center (HMRRC , Department of Radiology, West China Hospital of Sichuan University, Sichuan Province, P.R.China