Psychophysiological Approaches to Human Information Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877376, 9780080866796

Psychophysiological Approaches to Human Information Processing, Volume 25

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780080866796
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 458
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866796

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.