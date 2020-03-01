Psychopathy and Criminal Behavior
1st Edition
Current Trends and Challenges
Description
Psychopathy and Criminal Behavior: A Comprehensive Guide fills a gap in the market by covering new topics and angles not addressed in other current literature. The book's authors approach the interaction of psychopathy with different types of crime, reflecting on comorbidity with other disorders, symptoms and emotional function. In addition to examining questions of prevention and treatment, they present new developments with solid theory and scientific evidence and address forensic realities. This is a must-have guide for front line practitioners, students or anyone interested in psychopathy, criminal behavior and avenues of treatment.
Key Features
- Provides a direct and concise approach, reflecting on the construct of psychopathy and its implications in forensic settings
- Includes sections on models of development in psychopathy and the neuropsychological fundaments on the role of psychopathy in violent behavior
- Written for researchers, practitioners and students
Readership
Practitioners in the fields of forensic psychology, criminology and criminal justice, forensic mental health, psychology and psychiatry, as well as criminal lawyers, judges and police. Graduate and undergraduate students in the above mentioned areas, along with police training academies
Table of Contents
Foreword
Robert D. Hare
1. Practical Considerations for the Clinical and Forensic Use of Psychopathy
Jason M. Smith, Carl Gacono, Ted Cunliffe, Aaron Kivisto
2. The Emergence and Development of Psychopathy
Laura Alho, Mauro Filipe Paulino, Paulo Marques, Reid Meloy
3. Neural Correlates of Psychopathy: A Comprehensive Review
Ana Seara-Cardoso, Margarida Vasconcelos, Adriana Sampaio & Craig Neumann
4. Emotional functioning in psychopathy. A critical review and integration with general emotion theories
Lieke Nentjes, Carlo Garofalo, David S. Kosson
5. The Development of Psychopathy Through the Lifespan and its Relation to Offending
David Farrington, Henriette Bergstrom
6. Assessment of Psychopathy and Antisocial Behavior
Leslie Morey, Mauro Filipe Paulino, Brittany Penson, Mário Simões, Paulo Barbosa Marques, & Laura Alho
7. The Concept of Psychopathy and Risk Assessment: Historical Developments, Contemporary Considerations and Future Directions
Ryan Veal, James R. P. Ogloff
8. Negotiating With the Psychopathic Hostage Taker
James L. Greenstone
9. Interviewing a Psychopathic Suspect
Paulo Marques, Laura Alho, Mauro Filipe Paulino
10. Personality, Psychopathy and Offending Style
Sophia Tkazky, Donna Youngs
11. Psychopathy and Drug-Related Crime and Violence
Michael Vaughn, Katherine J. Holzer, Jacob Eikenberry
12. Are Gang Members Psychopaths?
Jennifer J. Tostlebe, David C. Pyrooz
13. Psychopathy and Sexual Offending Over the Life Course: An Exploratory Longitudinal Investigation
Evan McCuish, Patrick Lussier, Raymond Corrado
14. Psychopathy is Integral to Understanding Homicide and Violence
Matt DeLisi, Bryanna Fox
15. Psychopathy in Human Trafficking Offenders: Current Trends and Challenges
Holly Hargreaves-Cormany, James Beasley
16. Psychopathic Personalities and Violent Extremism
Paul Gill, Emily Corner
17. Psychopathy and Corporate Crime
Cynthia Mathieu
18. Psychopathy: Cybercrime and Cyber Abuse
Evita March
19. Psychopathy and Animal Cruelty Offenders
Sara C. Haden, Shelby E. McDonald, Wyatt D’Emilia
20. Treatment of Psychopathic Offenders: A Review of Research, Past, and Current Practice
Mark E. Olver
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114193
About the Editor
Paulo Barbosa Marques
Paulo Barbosa Marques is a chartered clinical and forensic psychologist and a law enforcement officer. He began his law enforcement career serving as a frontline police officer in the Public Security Police (PSP) and later as a criminal investigator at the Criminal Investigation Department – Organized Crime Brigade. Paulo recently joined the Immigration and Borders Service (SEF) as a trainee inspector. He holds a Master’s in Law and Security from the Faculty of Law - NOVA University of Lisbon, a postgraduate diploma in Internal Security, and a Licentiate degree in Psychology. Over the past years, his research has focused on the police officers, prosecutors and judges perceptions of investigative interviewing operational practices and training needs in Portugal. Paulo regularly presents at conferences to both academics and practitioners.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trainee Inspector, Immigration and Borders Service (SEF). Criminal Investigator, Criminal Investigation Department of the Public Security Police (PSP).
Mauro Paulino
Mauro Paulino is currently a coordinator at Mind, Institute of Clinical and Forensic Psychology (Lisbon, Portugal). He is also a forensic psychologist consultant at the Instituto Nacional de Medicina Legal e Ciências Forenses, I.P. (Gabinete Médico-Legal e Forense Península Setúbal). Mauro received his Master's degree in Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences at the University of Lisbon, Faculty of Medicine completing his research in the field of spousal violence. He is a PhD student at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, University of Coimbra (Portugal). He is also a member of the Center for Research in Neuropsychology and Cognitive Behavioral Intervention (CINEICC) and the Psychological Assessment and Psychometrics Laboratory (PsyAssessmentLab). He is an author and coordinator of several books and is a guest lecturer at various national and international universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, Instituto Nacional de Medicina Legal e Ciencias Forenses
Laura Alho
Laura Alho is a forensic psychologist and an assistant professor of the Lusófona University of Humanities and Technologies. She holds a PhD in Psychology from the University of Aveiro, in collaboration with IBILI (Faculty of Medicine of the University of Coimbra) and the Karolinska Institute (Sweden), a masters’ degree in Forensic Psychology, and a post-graduation in Criminology. She has professional training in Victimology, Criminal Profiling, Psychology of Justice and Criminal Investigation. She is a member of several scientific associations and member of the Cognition and People Centric Computing Labs (CopeLabs) and Human-Environment Interaction Lab (HEI-Lab), from Lusófona University. Her line of research is psychology of testimony. She is an author and coordinator of scientific publications and a guest lecturer at several universities and justice entities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lusófona University of Humanities and Technologies, EPCV, Lisbon. Cognition and People Centric Computing Labs (CopeLabs), ULHT, Lisbon. Human-Environment Interaction Lab (HEI-Lab), EPCV, UHLT, Lisbon.