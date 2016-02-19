Psychopathic Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213576, 9781483227009

Psychopathic Disorders

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Craft
eBook ISBN: 9781483227009
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 244
Description

Psychopathic Disorders considers the causation, diagnosis, and treatment of psychopathic disorders. The psychopath presents sociological, medical and legal problems which have been assessed individually. The antisocial nature of the psychopath impinges on society as a whole but brings him into closest contact with those concerned with the law and medicine.
After a brief introduction to the concept of psychopathy, this 12-chapter book goes on examining England and Wales’ law and practice of psychopathic disorder. The succeeding chapters discuss the criminal responsibility of psychopaths, the causation of this medical condition, and the procedures for diagnosis. Considerable chapters illustrate the different methods of care of psychopaths practiced in England. This book also looks into the psychopath law and practice in the United States. The concluding chapters deal with country’s treatment facilities for psychopaths. This book is of value to psychologists and psychiatrists.

Table of Contents


Notes on the Contributors

Foreword

1. The Meanings of the Term "Psychopath"

2. Law and Practice of Psychopathic Disorder in England and Wales

3. Liberty, Liability, Culpability

4. The Causation of Psychopathic Disorder

5. Specialist Procedures

1. The Electroencephalograph

2. Psychological Methods

6. Methods of Care I. The Henderson Therapeutic Community

7. Methods of Care II. The Balder ton Psychopathic Unit

8. Methods of Care III. The English Special Hospital System

9. Methods of Care IV. Prison Service Establishments and Psychopathy

10. Law and Practice in the U.S.A.

11. Facilities for the Treatment of Psychopaths in Britain

12. Conclusions

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages: 244
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483227009

About the Editor

Michael Craft

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Psychiatrist, Bryn-y-Neuadd Hospital, Gwynedd, North Wales

