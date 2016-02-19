Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433013, 9780080863528

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Kenneth Spence Janet Taylor Spence
eBook ISBN: 9780080863528
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
134.00
113.90
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863528

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Kenneth Spence Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN, TEXAS

Janet Taylor Spence Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN, TEXAS

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.