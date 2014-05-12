Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Descriptive and Inferential Problems of Induction: Toward a Common Framework
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theory-Based and Similarity-Based Inductive Inference
- 3 Induction as Statistical Inference: Descriptive and Inferential Problems
- 4 Inductive and Transductive Inference: Sample and Population Statistics
- 5 Using Transductive Inference
- 6 Summary: Transductive and Evidential Theories of Inference
- 7 Distinguishing Transductive and Evidential Inferences
- 8 Developing Solutions to Descriptive Problems
- 9 Solutions to Inferential Problems
- 10 Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter Two: What Does It Mean to be Biased: Motivated Reasoning and Rationality
- Abstract
- 1 The Notion of Bias
- 2 When is a Bias a Bias?
- 3 Measuring Bias: The Importance of Optimal Models
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: Probability Matching, Fast and Slow
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Dumb Matching
- 3 Smart Maximizing
- 4 Smart Matching
- 5 Dumb Maximizing
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Cognition in the Attention Economy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What are the Consequences of an Attention Debt?
- 3 Why do We Overspend our Attention Budget?
- 4 Can We Expand the Attention Economy?
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Five: Memory Recruitment: A Backward Idea About Masked Priming
- Abstract
- 1 Masked Priming
- 2 Three Accounts of Masked Priming
- 3 Four Masked Priming Phenomena
- 4 The Status of the Memory-Recruitment Account
- 5 Moving Accounts of Masked Priming Forward
- Chapter Six: Role of Knowledge in Motion Extrapolation: The Relevance of an Approach Contrasting Experts and Novices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Representational Momentum
- 3 Understanding the Impact of observers’ Knowledge of Objects
- 4 RM Is Modulated by Expert Knowledge
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven: Retrieval-Based Learning: An Episodic Context Account
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Current Status of Retrieval Practice Research
- 3 Analysis of Existing Explanations of Retrieval Practice
- 4 An Episodic Context Account of Retrieval-Based Learning
- 5 Evidence Supporting an Episodic Context Account
- 6 General Discussion and Final Comments
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Consequences of Testing Memory
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benefits of Memory Testing
- 3 Costs of Testing Memory: Output Interference
- 4 The Influence of One Test on the Next: Sequential Dependencies
- 5 Past Decisions Influence Future Decisions: Shifts in Bias
- 6 Conclusions
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 61 includes chapters on such varied topics as problems of Induction, motivated reasoning and rationality, probability matching, cognition in the attention economy, masked priming, motion extrapolation and testing memory
Key Features
- Volume 61 of the highly regarded Psychology of Learning and Motivation
- An essential reference for researchers and academics in cognitive science
- Relevant to both applied concerns and basic research
Readership
Researchers and students in cognitive psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 12th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003138
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002834
About the Serial Editors
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA