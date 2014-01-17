Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Chapter One. The Middle Way: Finding the Balance between Mindfulness and Mind-Wandering
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What are the Costs of Mind-Wandering?
- 3 Mindfulness: An Antidote for Mind-Wandering?
- 4 Benefits of Mind-Wandering
- 5 Conclusions: Finding the Right Balance
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter Two. What Intuitions Are… and Are Not
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Intuitions as Type 1 Judgments
- 3 Intuitions as Memories
- 4 Intuitions as Metacognition
- 5 Intuitions as Feelings
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Further reading
- Chapter Three. The Sense of Recognition during Retrieval Failure: Implications for the Nature of Memory Traces
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: The Sense of Recognition During Retrieval Failure
- 2 On the Nature of Memory Traces: “Feature Bundles”
- 3 The Recognition Without Cued Recall Phenomenon
- 4 Support for a Feature-Matching Theory of Recognition Without Cued Recall
- 5 What is a Feature?
- 6 More Complex Situations of Recognition During Retrieval Failure
- 7 Cases Where Recognition Does Not Occur During Retrieval Failure
- 8 Conclusions and Implications for the Nature of Memory Traces
- 9 Limitations and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter Four. About Practice: Repetition, Spacing, and Abstraction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Distribution of Practice: Preliminary Issues
- 3 Possible Mechanisms of Distributed-Practice Effects
- 4 Rehearsal
- 5 Same Versus Different Context
- 6 Automaticity and Age
- 7 Automaticity and the Type of Memory Task
- 8 Trace Interactions in Repetition
- 9 The Spacing Function and the Retention Interval
- 10 Retrieval Effects and Practice
- 11 Distributed Practice and Inductive Learning
- 12 Reconsidering Theories of Distributed-Practice Effects
- 13 Summary and Conclusions
- References
- Further reading
- Chapter Five. The Rise and Fall of the Recent Past: A Unified Account of Immediate Repetition Paradigms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: The Trade-off Between Integration and Separation
- 2 Marr's Levels of Explanation: From Bayes to Habituation
- 3 Results: Words, Faces, Places, and Semantics
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter Six. Does the Concept of Affordance Add Anything to Explanations of Stimulus–Response Compatibility Effects?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Information Processing and SRC
- 3 Ecological Approach to Perception
- 4 Affordance Accounts of SRC Effects
- 5 Ecological Affordance Accounts of SRC Effects
- 6 Representational Affordance Accounts of SRC Effects
- 7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter Seven. The Function, Structure, Form, and Content of Environmental Knowledge
- Abstract
- 1 Function
- 2 Structure
- 3 Form
- 4 Content
- 5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter Eight. The Control of Visual Attention: Toward a Unified Account
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Learning Attentional Control Settings: Experiments 1a and 1b
- 3 Introduction of a Distracter After Task Learning: Experiments 2a and 2b
- 4 The Effect of Introducing New Distracters: Experiment 3
- 5 Are Previous Control Settings Retained or Lost? Experiment 4
- 6 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline.
Volume 60 includes chapters on such varied topics as the balance between mindfulness and mind-wandering; institutions; implications for the nature of memory traces; repetition, spacing, and abstraction; immediate repetition paradigms; stimulus-response compatibility effects; environmental knowledge; and the control of visual attention.
Key Features
- Volume 60 of the highly regarded Psychology of Learning and Motivation series
- An essential reference for researchers and academics in cognitive science
- Relevant to both applied concerns and basic research
Readership
Researchers and students in cognitive psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 17th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003916
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000908
About the Serial Editors
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA