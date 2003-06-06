Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433433, 9780080522753

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Brian Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780080522753
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433433
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th June 2003
Page Count: 316
Table of Contents

G.L. Murphy, Ecological Validity and the Study of Concepts.

L.W. Barsalou, P.M. Niedenthal, A.K. Barbey, and J.A. Ruppert, Social Embodiment.

A.M. Glenberg and M.P. Kaschak, The Body's Contribution to Language.

L. Carlson, Using Spatial Language.

C.M MacLeod, M.D. Dodd, E.D. Sheard, D.E. Wilson, and U. Bibi, In Opposition to Inhibition.

J. Sweller, Evolution of Human Cognitive Architecture.

A.F. Kramer and S.L. Willis, Cognitive Plasticity and Aging. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work.

Researchers and academics in cognitive science.

Praise for the Series "A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Brian Ross

Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA

