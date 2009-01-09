Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 50
1st Edition
Moral Judgment and Decision Making
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Causal Models: The Representational Infrastructure for Moral Judgment
Steven A. Sloman, Philip M. Fernbach, and Scott Ewing
Chapter 2
Moral Grammar and Intuitive Jurisprudence: A Formal Model of Unconscious Moral and Legal Knowledge
John Mikhail
Chapter 3
Law, Psychology, and Morality
Kenworthey Bilz and Janice Nadler
Chapter 4
Protected Values and Omission Bias as Deontological Judgments
Jonathan Baron and Ilana Ritov
Chapter 5
Attending to Moral Values
Rumen Iliev, Sonya Sachdeva, Daniel M. Bartels, Craig Joseph, Satoru Suzuki, and Douglas L. Medin
Chapter 6
Noninstrumental Reasoning over Sacred Values: An Indonesian Case Study
Jeremy Ginges and Scott Atran
Chapter 7
Development and Dual Processes in Moral Reasoning: A Fuzzy-trace Theory Approach
Valerie F. Reyna and Wanda Casillas
Chapter 8
Moral Identity, Moral Functioning, and the Development of Moral Character
Darcia Narvaez and Daniel K. Lapsley
Chapter 9
"Fools Rush In": A JDM Perspective on the Role of Emotions in Decisions, Moral and Otherwise
Chapter 10
Motivated Moral Reasoning
Peter H. Ditto, David A. Pizarro, and David Tannenbaum
Chapter 11
In the Mind of the Perceiver: Psychological Implications of Moral Conviction
Christopher W. Bauman and Linda J. Skitka
Description
This volume presents a variety of perspectives from within and outside moral psychology. Recently there has been an explosion of research in moral psychology, but it is one of the subfields most in need of bridge-building, both within and across areas. Interests in moral phenomena have spawned several separate lines of research that appear to address similar concerns from a variety of perspectives. The contributions to this volume examine key theoretical and empirical issues these perspectives share that connect these issues with the broader base of theory and research in social and cognitive psychology.
The first two chapters discuss the role of mental representation in moral judgment and reasoning. Sloman, Fernbach, and Ewing argue that causal models are the canonical representational medium underlying moral reasoning, and Mikhail offers an account that makes use of linguistic structures and implicates legal concepts. Bilz and Nadler follow with a discussion of the ways in which laws, which are typically construed in terms of affecting behavior, exert an influence on moral attitudes, cognition, and emotions.
Baron and Ritov follow with a discussion of how people's moral cognition is often driven by law-like rules that forbid actions and suggest that value-driven judgment is relatively less concerned by the consequences of those actions than some normative standards would prescribe. Iliev et al. argue that moral cognition makes use of both rules and consequences, and review a number of laboratory studies that suggest that values influence what captures our attention, and that attention is a powerful determinant of judgment and preference. Ginges follows with a discussion of how these value-related processes influence cognition and behavior outside the laboratory, in high-stakes, real-world conflicts.
Two subsequent chapters discuss further building blocks of moral cognition. Lapsley and Narvaez discuss the development of moral characters in children, and Reyna and Casillas offer a memory-based account of moral reasoning, backed up by developmental evidence. Their theoretical framework is also very relevant to the phenomena discussed in the Sloman et al., Baron and Ritov, and Iliev et al. chapters.
The final three chapters are centrally focused on the interplay of hot and cold cognition. They examine the relationship between recent empirical findings in moral psychology and accounts that rely on concepts and distinctions borrowed from normative ethics and decision theory. Connolly and Hardman focus on bridge-building between contemporary discussions in the judgment and decision making and moral judgment literatures, offering several useful methodological and theoretical critiques. Ditto, Pizarro, and Tannenbaum argue that some forms of moral judgment that appear objective and absolute on the surface are, at bottom, more about motivated reasoning in service of some desired conclusion. Finally, Bauman and Skitka argue that moral relevance is in the eye of the perceiver and emphasize an empirical approach to identifying whether people perceive a given judgment as moral or non-moral. They describe a number of behavioral implications of people's reported perception that a judgment or choice is a moral one, and in doing so, they suggest that the way in which researchers carve out the moral domain a priori might be dubious.
Readership
Researchers and students in cognitive psychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 9th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744883
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922775
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Daniel Bartels Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, IL, USA
Christopher Bauman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, Evanston, IL, USA
Linda Skitka Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Chicago, USA
Douglas Medin Serial Volume Editor
Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA