Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433402, 9780080522739

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 40

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Douglas Medin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433402
eBook ISBN: 9780080522739
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 2000
Page Count: 381
Table of Contents

D.H. Zaidel, Different Organization of Concepts and Meaning Systems in the Two Cerebral Hemispheres.

W. Ahn and N.S. Kim, The Causal Status Effect in Categorization: An Overview.

M.S. Weldon, Remembering as a Social Process.

K.A. Paller, Neurocognitive Foundations of Human Memory.

T. Curran, M.D. Smith, J.M. DiFranco, and A.T. Daggy, Structural Influences on Implicit and Explicit Sequence Learning.

C.M. Rotello, Recall Processes in Recognition Memory.

K.C. Berridge, Reward Learning: Reinforcement, Incentives, and Expectations.

L.R. Novick, Spatial Diagrams: Key Instruments in the Toolbox for Thought.

H. Rachlin, J. Brown, and F. Baker, Reinforcement and Punishment in the Prisoner's Dilemma Game.

Description

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. Volume 40 includes in its coverage chapters on memory, categorization, implicit and explicit learning, and the effects of rewards and punishments on learning.

Readership

Researchers and academics in cognitive science.

Details

No. of pages:
381
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125433402
eBook ISBN:
9780080522739

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Douglas Medin Serial Editor

Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.

Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

