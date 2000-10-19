Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 40
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Table of Contents
D.H. Zaidel, Different Organization of Concepts and Meaning Systems in the Two Cerebral Hemispheres.
W. Ahn and N.S. Kim, The Causal Status Effect in Categorization: An Overview.
M.S. Weldon, Remembering as a Social Process.
K.A. Paller, Neurocognitive Foundations of Human Memory.
T. Curran, M.D. Smith, J.M. DiFranco, and A.T. Daggy, Structural Influences on Implicit and Explicit Sequence Learning.
C.M. Rotello, Recall Processes in Recognition Memory.
K.C. Berridge, Reward Learning: Reinforcement, Incentives, and Expectations.
L.R. Novick, Spatial Diagrams: Key Instruments in the Toolbox for Thought.
H. Rachlin, J. Brown, and F. Baker, Reinforcement and Punishment in the Prisoner's Dilemma Game.
Description
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. Volume 40 includes in its coverage chapters on memory, categorization, implicit and explicit learning, and the effects of rewards and punishments on learning.
