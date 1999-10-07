Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433396, 9780080885964

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 39

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Douglas Medin
eBook ISBN: 9780080885964
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433396
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 1999
Page Count: 276
Table of Contents

C. Rovee-Collier and M. Gulya, Infant Memory: Cues, Contexts, Categories, and Lists.

P.T. Hertel, The Cognitive-Initiative Account of Depression-Related Impairments in Memory.

J.G. Fetterman, Relational Timing: A Theromorphic Perspective.

A.B. Markman and C.M. Brendl, The Influence of Goals on Value and Choice.E.J. Wisniewski, The Copying Machine Metaphor.

E. Heit and L. Bott, Knowledge Selection in Category Learning.

S.A. Gelman, M. Hollander, J. Star, and G.D. Heyman, The Role of Language in the Construction of Kinds. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Description

Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. Volume 39 includes in its coverage chapters on category learning, relational timing, infant memory, depression and memory, goals and choice, and more.

Readership

Researchers and academics in cognitive science.

Details

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Douglas Medin Serial Editor

Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

