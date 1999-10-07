Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 39
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Table of Contents
C. Rovee-Collier and M. Gulya, Infant Memory: Cues, Contexts, Categories, and Lists.
P.T. Hertel, The Cognitive-Initiative Account of Depression-Related Impairments in Memory.
J.G. Fetterman, Relational Timing: A Theromorphic Perspective.
A.B. Markman and C.M. Brendl, The Influence of Goals on Value and Choice.E.J. Wisniewski, The Copying Machine Metaphor.
E. Heit and L. Bott, Knowledge Selection in Category Learning.
S.A. Gelman, M. Hollander, J. Star, and G.D. Heyman, The Role of Language in the Construction of Kinds. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.
Description
Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. Volume 39 includes in its coverage chapters on category learning, relational timing, infant memory, depression and memory, goals and choice, and more.
Readership
Researchers and academics in cognitive science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 7th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885964
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125433396
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
About the Serial Editors
Douglas Medin Serial Editor
Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA