Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 31
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Table of Contents
R.M. Colwill, Associative Representations of Instrumental Contingencies.
E.A. Wasserman and S.L. Astley, A Behavioral Analysis of Concepts: Its Application to Pigeons and Children.
L.A. Hirschfeld, The Child's Representation of Human Groups.
V.L. Patel, J.F. Arocha, and D.R. Kaufman, Diagnostic Reasoning and Medical Expertise.
B. Landau, Object Shape, Object Name, and Object Kind: Representation and Development.
P.G. Schyns and G.L. Murphy, The Ontogeny of Part Representation in Object Concepts. References. Subject Index.
Description
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. Volume 31 covers children's representations of groups, diagnostic reasoning in medical expertise, and object representation.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in cognitive science and neuroscience.
