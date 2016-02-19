Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433310, 9780080863825

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 31

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Douglas Medin
eBook ISBN: 9780080863825
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433310
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th November 1994
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13600.00
11560.00
147.23
125.15
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
134.00
113.90
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
13600.00
11560.00
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

R.M. Colwill, Associative Representations of Instrumental Contingencies.

E.A. Wasserman and S.L. Astley, A Behavioral Analysis of Concepts: Its Application to Pigeons and Children.

L.A. Hirschfeld, The Child's Representation of Human Groups.

V.L. Patel, J.F. Arocha, and D.R. Kaufman, Diagnostic Reasoning and Medical Expertise.

B. Landau, Object Shape, Object Name, and Object Kind: Representation and Development.

P.G. Schyns and G.L. Murphy, The Ontogeny of Part Representation in Object Concepts. References. Subject Index.

Description

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. Volume 31 covers children's representations of groups, diagnostic reasoning in medical expertise, and object representation.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in cognitive science and neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863825
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125433310

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Douglas Medin Serial Editor

Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.