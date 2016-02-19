Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 26
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Gordon H. Bower
eBook ISBN: 9780080863771
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1990
Page Count: 301
Details
- No. of pages:
- 301
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th October 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863771
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gordon H. Bower Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology Stanford University Stanford, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.