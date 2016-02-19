Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433037, 9780080863542

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Editors: Gordon H. Bower Janet Taylor Spence
eBook ISBN: 9780080863542
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 397
397
English
© Academic Press 1970
Academic Press
9780080863542

Gordon H. Bower Series Editor

Department of Psychology Stanford University Stanford, California

Janet Taylor Spence Series Editor

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN, TEXAS

