Psychological Stress - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123807502, 9781483258263

Psychological Stress

1st Edition

Psychoanalytic and Behavioral Studies of Surgical Patients

Authors: Irving L. Janis
eBook ISBN: 9781483258263
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 454
Description

Psychological Stress: Psychoanalytic and Behavioral Studies of Surgical Patients attempts to present as complete a picture as possible of the psychological aspects of surgery.
The primary purpose is to highlight the theoretical implications by conveying what has been learned concerning the dynamics of human adjustment to stressful life events. It also draws attention to some of the main practical implications with respect to three important types of problems : (a) the formulation of policies of medical management which take account of the psychological needs of sick people; (b) the improvement of diagnostic procedures relevant for predicting high or low stress tolerance; and (c) the development of effective methods of psychological preparation which could be widely applied as part of a mental health program designed to reduce the disruptive emotional impact of many different types of potential disasters. The book is organized into two parts. Part I formulates a large number of propositions concerning the dynamics of stress behavior. These propositions generally deal with the causes and consequences of various types of emotional reactions and adjustment mechanisms that are frequently activated when people are exposed to severe environmental threats, dangers, or deprivations. Part II focuses on two reaction variables which appear to be of fundamental importance in adjustment to stress: (a) fear of body damage, as manifested by verbalized attitudes of apprehensiveness, overt signs of emotional tension, and overt attempts to execute protective actions; and (b) externalized anger, as manifested by verbalized attitudes of resentment toward persons in the immediate environment outbursts of rage, and overt acts of opposition or resistanceto the demands of danger-control personnel.

Table of Contents


Part One Psychoanalytic Observations and Theory

1 Introduction

2 Values and Limitations of Psychoanalytic Research

3 The Psychoanalytic Study of Surgery

4 The Patient'S Premonitions

5 Superego Mechanisms

6 A Crucial Preoperative Session

7 Causes and Consequences Of Intellectual Denial

8 Arousal of Affiliative Needs

9 Awaiting the Operation

10 Causes and Consequences of Exaggerated Fears

11 Emotional Relief during Early Convalescence

12 Attitudes Toward Danger-Control Authorities

13 Constructs for a Theory of Reactive Elation

14 Affective Disturbances during Prolonged Convalescence

15 Constructs for a Theory of Reactive Depression

16 A Paradoxical Effect of Stress: Unrepression

17 Summary of Part I: Major Psychodynamic Hypotheses

Part Two Behavioral Research

18 Scope and Theoretical Background

19 Methods: Case Studies and Survey Research

20 Behavioral Sequel of High Anticipatory Fear

21 Behavioral Sequel of Low Anticipatory Fear

22 Survey Findings: Preoperative Fear and Postoperative Adjustment

23 Effective and Ineffective Reassurances

24 Causes of Resentment

25 Psychological Preparation

26 Summary of Part II: Conclusions from Behavioral Research

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1958
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483258263

About the Author

