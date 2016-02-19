Psychological Stress
1st Edition
Psychoanalytic and Behavioral Studies of Surgical Patients
Description
Psychological Stress: Psychoanalytic and Behavioral Studies of Surgical Patients attempts to present as complete a picture as possible of the psychological aspects of surgery.
The primary purpose is to highlight the theoretical implications by conveying what has been learned concerning the dynamics of human adjustment to stressful life events. It also draws attention to some of the main practical implications with respect to three important types of problems : (a) the formulation of policies of medical management which take account of the psychological needs of sick people; (b) the improvement of diagnostic procedures relevant for predicting high or low stress tolerance; and (c) the development of effective methods of psychological preparation which could be widely applied as part of a mental health program designed to reduce the disruptive emotional impact of many different types of potential disasters. The book is organized into two parts. Part I formulates a large number of propositions concerning the dynamics of stress behavior. These propositions generally deal with the causes and consequences of various types of emotional reactions and adjustment mechanisms that are frequently activated when people are exposed to severe environmental threats, dangers, or deprivations. Part II focuses on two reaction variables which appear to be of fundamental importance in adjustment to stress: (a) fear of body damage, as manifested by verbalized attitudes of apprehensiveness, overt signs of emotional tension, and overt attempts to execute protective actions; and (b) externalized anger, as manifested by verbalized attitudes of resentment toward persons in the immediate environment outbursts of rage, and overt acts of opposition or resistanceto the demands of danger-control personnel.
Table of Contents
Part One Psychoanalytic Observations and Theory
1 Introduction
2 Values and Limitations of Psychoanalytic Research
3 The Psychoanalytic Study of Surgery
4 The Patient'S Premonitions
5 Superego Mechanisms
6 A Crucial Preoperative Session
7 Causes and Consequences Of Intellectual Denial
8 Arousal of Affiliative Needs
9 Awaiting the Operation
10 Causes and Consequences of Exaggerated Fears
11 Emotional Relief during Early Convalescence
12 Attitudes Toward Danger-Control Authorities
13 Constructs for a Theory of Reactive Elation
14 Affective Disturbances during Prolonged Convalescence
15 Constructs for a Theory of Reactive Depression
16 A Paradoxical Effect of Stress: Unrepression
17 Summary of Part I: Major Psychodynamic Hypotheses
Part Two Behavioral Research
18 Scope and Theoretical Background
19 Methods: Case Studies and Survey Research
20 Behavioral Sequel of High Anticipatory Fear
21 Behavioral Sequel of Low Anticipatory Fear
22 Survey Findings: Preoperative Fear and Postoperative Adjustment
23 Effective and Ineffective Reassurances
24 Causes of Resentment
25 Psychological Preparation
26 Summary of Part II: Conclusions from Behavioral Research
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258263