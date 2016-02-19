Psychological Research in the Classroom: Issues for Educators and Researchers is a collection of papers the tackles various psychological concerns in the context of education. The articles in the title emphasize the role of psychological research in improving the overall quality of education. The first part of the text covers issues, such as the gap between teachers and researchers and the applicability of research findings. In the second part, the selection details the capability of psychological research in addressing educational issues. Next, the title talks about educational practitioners’ research needs and their role in research. The last part discusses the prospect for research in the classroom. The book will be of great use to educators and psychologists.