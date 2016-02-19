Psychological Research in the Classroom - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080280424, 9781483190341

Psychological Research in the Classroom

1st Edition

Issues for Educators and Researchers

Editors: Teresa M. Amabile Margaret L. Stubbs
eBook ISBN: 9781483190341
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 288
Description

Psychological Research in the Classroom: Issues for Educators and Researchers is a collection of papers the tackles various psychological concerns in the context of education. The articles in the title emphasize the role of psychological research in improving the overall quality of education. The first part of the text covers issues, such as the gap between teachers and researchers and the applicability of research findings. In the second part, the selection details the capability of psychological research in addressing educational issues. Next, the title talks about educational practitioners’ research needs and their role in research. The last part discusses the prospect for research in the classroom. The book will be of great use to educators and psychologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I: The Issues

Introduction to Part I

1 Psychological Research in the Classroom: An Introduction to the Issues

2 Conversation I: The Gap between Teachers and Researchers

3 Conversation II: Issues in the Application of Research Results

4 A Visit to the Teachers' Lounge: A Dialogue on School Research

Part II: What Research Can Offer

Introduction to Part II

5 Social Psychologists in the Classroom

6 Developmental Psychologists in the Classroom

7 The Knowledge Base on Teaching: It's Here, Now

8 Methodology: Considerations for Classroom Research

Part III: Practitioners' Roles in Research

Introduction to Part III

9 Personal Research

10 Design Criteria for Collaborative Classroom Research

11 Practitioners and Research: A Practitioner's View

12 How Educators Make Decisions about Research: Research in the Brookline Public Schools

Part IV: Practitioners' Research Needs

Introduction to Part IV

13 Teacher Talk as a Tool for Effective Research

14 Writing about Practice

15 Case Study I: A Program for the Gifted

16 Case Study II: A Day Care Center

Part V: Prospects for Research in the Classroom

Introduction to Part V

17 Guess Who's Coming to the Classroom

18 Beyond the Ivory Tower

19 Some Guidelines for Collaboration between Educators and Researchers

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editors and Contributors

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190341

Teresa M. Amabile

Margaret L. Stubbs

