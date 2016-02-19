Psychological Research in the Classroom
1st Edition
Issues for Educators and Researchers
Description
Psychological Research in the Classroom: Issues for Educators and Researchers is a collection of papers the tackles various psychological concerns in the context of education. The articles in the title emphasize the role of psychological research in improving the overall quality of education. The first part of the text covers issues, such as the gap between teachers and researchers and the applicability of research findings. In the second part, the selection details the capability of psychological research in addressing educational issues. Next, the title talks about educational practitioners’ research needs and their role in research. The last part discusses the prospect for research in the classroom. The book will be of great use to educators and psychologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I: The Issues
Introduction to Part I
1 Psychological Research in the Classroom: An Introduction to the Issues
2 Conversation I: The Gap between Teachers and Researchers
3 Conversation II: Issues in the Application of Research Results
4 A Visit to the Teachers' Lounge: A Dialogue on School Research
Part II: What Research Can Offer
Introduction to Part II
5 Social Psychologists in the Classroom
6 Developmental Psychologists in the Classroom
7 The Knowledge Base on Teaching: It's Here, Now
8 Methodology: Considerations for Classroom Research
Part III: Practitioners' Roles in Research
Introduction to Part III
9 Personal Research
10 Design Criteria for Collaborative Classroom Research
11 Practitioners and Research: A Practitioner's View
12 How Educators Make Decisions about Research: Research in the Brookline Public Schools
Part IV: Practitioners' Research Needs
Introduction to Part IV
13 Teacher Talk as a Tool for Effective Research
14 Writing about Practice
15 Case Study I: A Program for the Gifted
16 Case Study II: A Day Care Center
Part V: Prospects for Research in the Classroom
Introduction to Part V
17 Guess Who's Coming to the Classroom
18 Beyond the Ivory Tower
19 Some Guidelines for Collaboration between Educators and Researchers
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editors and Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190341